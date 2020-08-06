Dipika Kakar Birthday Special: The actress' goofy pictures show fans her fun loving and crazy side

1 / 10

Dipika Kakar's goofy snaps are too good to miss

Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. The beautiful actress turns a year older today and fans are pouring heartfelt birthday wishes for the actress. Before stepping into the small screen, Dipika was working as an Air Hostess. Yes, you read it right! She made her TV debut with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi and later appeared in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She successfully carved a niche for herself in the TV industry. Her performance in Sasural Simar Ka was loved by the masses. She essayed the role of Simar Bhardwaj in the same. Her other popular TV shows include Qayamat Ki Raat and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Fans loved her chemistry with Karan Grover in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She has also been a part of reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Nach Baliye 8. She participated in Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as a winner of the season. The actress has made it on her own so far. She still continues to win hearts. Dipika is active on social media. Being an active social media user, she shares her beautiful pictures and romantic adorable photos with Shoaib Ibrahim as well. Very often, she also shares her goofy snaps. On the occasion of her birthday today, take a look at her goofy pictures that will make you go aww.

Photo Credit : Instagram