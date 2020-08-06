Advertisement
Dipika Kakar Birthday Special: The actress' goofy pictures show fans her fun loving and crazy side

Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. On the occasion of her birthday today, take a look at her goofy pictures.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: August 6, 2020 11:18 am
  • 1 / 10
    Dipika Kakar's goofy snaps are too good to miss

    Dipika Kakar's goofy snaps are too good to miss

    Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. The beautiful actress turns a year older today and fans are pouring heartfelt birthday wishes for the actress. Before stepping into the small screen, Dipika was working as an Air Hostess. Yes, you read it right! She made her TV debut with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi and later appeared in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She successfully carved a niche for herself in the TV industry. Her performance in Sasural Simar Ka was loved by the masses. She essayed the role of Simar Bhardwaj in the same. Her other popular TV shows include Qayamat Ki Raat and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Fans loved her chemistry with Karan Grover in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She has also been a part of reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Nach Baliye 8. She participated in Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as a winner of the season. The actress has made it on her own so far. She still continues to win hearts. Dipika is active on social media. Being an active social media user, she shares her beautiful pictures and romantic adorable photos with Shoaib Ibrahim as well. Very often, she also shares her goofy snaps. On the occasion of her birthday today, take a look at her goofy pictures that will make you go aww.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    This snap is too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    That look!

    That look!

    'When I have to sit for test clicks while he is setting up the frame for himself... waise test clicks bhi ache hi aa gaye what say??' captioned Dipika.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Queen of expressions

    Queen of expressions

    The actress is undeniably a queen of expressions.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Too cute to handle

    Too cute to handle

    This photo will leave you in splits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Too many moods

    Too many moods

    What do you have to say?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Beyond cute

    Beyond cute

    The actress is a big time foodie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    Dipika captioned this pic as, 'A day spent well also ends well!!'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    At their goofiest best

    At their goofiest best

    Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the popular and most adorable couples of the TV industry.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Best click

    Best click

    She captioned this pic as, 'PYAR DOSTI HAI' Jab tak wo mere sabse achche dost nahi ban jaate main unse pyar kar hi nahi sakti... P.s:~ filmy pati ka Asar'.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

