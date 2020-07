1 / 7

Dipika Kakar's cute childhood snaps

Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved actresses of the TV industry. She made her TV debut with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi and later appeared in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She gained more popularity when she portrayed Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. Later on, Dipika played Suhasini Thakur in Qayamat Ki Raat. She was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan Grover. Fans loved her chemistry with co-star Karan in the same. Well, Dipika has been very active on social media during the lockdown. She has been giving her fans and followers an insight into her quarantine routine. From sharing beautiful pictures with hubby and actor Shoaib Ibrahim to no makeup photos and more, Dipika's social media posts have been a delight to her million fans. Dipika and Shoaib are one of the power couples of the TV industry. For the uninitiated, Dipika and Shoaib first met on the sets of the TV show 'Sasural Simar Ka' and fell in love with each other. After dating for a couple of years, they tied the knot in a private ceremony. Ever since getting hitched, Dipika and Shoaib have been giving major relationship goals. The couple keeps sharing adorable moments on Instagram. Dipika is an active social media user. Apart from sharing lovey-dovey posts or family moments on Instagram, she also often shares her childhood pics that are too cute to handle. On that note, here are some of her adorable childhood photos that will make you go aww.

Photo Credit : Instagram