Dipika Kakar: PHOTOS of the actress with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim and family are all about love and affection

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar is known for shows such as Sasural Simar Ka and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and post participating in season 12 of Bigg Boss, Dipika Kakar became a household name and multiplied her fan following as fans loved the way she conducted herself in the reality show. That said, as we speak, Dipika Kakar is quarantining at home with her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, and in-laws and today, we decided to round up a series of photos of Dipika Kakar and her family that proves besides being an actor, Dipika loves her family. Now since currently, Dipika isn’t shooting for any project, the 33-year-old actress is making the most of the time and spending with family. From baking, cooking to celebrating quarantine birthdays, Dipika Kakar makes sure to spend considerable time with her father-in-law, and mother-in-law. Shoaib and Dipika, lovingly called 'Shoaika' married each other on February 22, 2018 in Maudaha city and thanks to social media, Dipika often posts photos with her family. We all know that Dipika Kakar loves her husband but what is amazing is that Dipika shares an amazing bond with her sister in law and her in-laws.

Photo Credit : Instagram