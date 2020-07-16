Advertisement
Dipika Kakar: PHOTOS of the actress with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim and family are all about love and affection

Today, we rounded up photos of Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar with her husband and family that shows her love and affection for her fam-jam
  • 1 / 10
    Dipika Kakar is known for shows such as Sasural Simar Ka and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and post participating in season 12 of Bigg Boss, Dipika Kakar became a household name and multiplied her fan following as fans loved the way she conducted herself in the reality show. That said, as we speak, Dipika Kakar is quarantining at home with her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, and in-laws and today, we decided to round up a series of photos of Dipika Kakar and her family that proves besides being an actor, Dipika loves her family. Now since currently, Dipika isn’t shooting for any project, the 33-year-old actress is making the most of the time and spending with family. From baking, cooking to celebrating quarantine birthdays, Dipika Kakar makes sure to spend considerable time with her father-in-law, and mother-in-law. Shoaib and Dipika, lovingly called 'Shoaika' married each other on February 22, 2018 in Maudaha city and thanks to social media, Dipika often posts photos with her family. We all know that Dipika Kakar loves her husband but what is amazing is that Dipika shares an amazing bond with her sister in law and her in-laws.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are our favourite on-screen and off-screen television couple, and this photo of them twinning in white is pure gold

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    During an interview, when Dipika and Shoaib were asked about getting married at Maudaha, they had said that since Maudaha is Shoaib’s birthplace and his parents also got married there, therefore, he wanted to see their son's 'baraat' also go from the same lanes and the smile that they saw on their faces was priceless.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Dipika Kakar shares an amazing rapport with sister in law and from cooking together to clicking selfies, we totally love Dipika and Saba's bond

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Talking about Shoaib, Dipika had said that when Shaoib quit Sasural Simar Ka, “we still met and kept in touch, but when he went to Bhopal for a month and he was completely out of sight that's when we realised that it is love. The toughest part for me was when he left to shoot in Bikaner for 40 days in 2015 that was the most difficult phase."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    During various interviews, Dipika Kakar has talked about her bond with her mother in law and that more than being a mother in law, Dipika says that Shoaib's mother is like her own mother and the bond that she shares with her is priceless

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    We all know Dipika's love for cooking as was evident in the Bigg Boss house, and whenever during the lockdown, there is a birthday of a family member, Dipika makes sure to bake a cake.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Shoaib and Dipika believe that their family plays an important role for them being in a stable relationship. She said, "My mother-in-law and sister-in-law Saba are very supportive. Ammi takes Shoaib's class as to why he is angry with me and likewise, she makes me understand if I go wrong anywhere.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Unlike couples who want to stay away from family, Dipika feels that because they all live together, the family helps in strengthening her relationship with her husband. While people do want to live alone, but for Dipika, she believes in living in the same house with everyone as it really matters for the relationship to improve.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Post marriage, Dipika Kakkar has converted to Islam and she makes sure to celebrate all festivals with zeal

    Photo Credit : Instagram

