Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar is known for shows such as Sasural Simar Ka and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and post winning season 12 of Bigg Boss, Dipika Kakar became a household name. Currently, Dipika is quarantining at home with her family, and she recently celebrated her 34th birthday with family and friends at her house in Mumbai. Thanks to social media, not only did fans trend #HappyBirthdayDipikaKakar on Twitter bang at midnight on her birthday, but hubby Shoaib Ibrahim made her birthday super special by cooking food, baking a cake, and singing a song for her. Also, in order to celebrate her birthday, Dipika Kakar, who shares a close bond with legendary filmmaker JP Dutta, who directed her in her Paltan, the actress and hubby Shoaib had an extended celebration with the director. Taking to social media, Dipika shared a few pictures from the celebrations. Thanking the Dutta family, Dipika shared a post as she wrote, “This is what families are all about... Love Happiness and blessings from eldersThank u nahi bolungi... because u all are my family n no formalities... right @nidhiduttaofficial ....and what is always most most special to me @bindiyadutta6 ‘s hug and sir blessing me and saying “khush reh hamesha And haaaan Loved the cake @binoygandhi369 jo aapne banaya tha.”

Photo Credit : Instagram