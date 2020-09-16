Advertisement
Dipika Kakar: These PHOTOS of the Bigg Boss winner show she can pull off desi and chic looks with panache

Today, we rounded up a series of photos of Bigg Boss winner Dipika Kakar that shows her love for both, desi and chic looks. Take a dekko!
19696 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Dipika Kakar

    Dipika Kakar

    Bigg Boss winner Dipika Kakar is a true-blue social media diva as she makes sure to update her fans with her latest photos and fun videos featuring hubby Shoaib Ibrahim. From their loved-up photos to Dipika’s sun-kissed photos to her family pictures, we totally love Dipika’s Instagram, however, today, we decided to round up a series of her social media posts that show us that she can pull of Indian as well as western and chic looks with panache. If you happen to browse through Dipika’s social media, you’d notice that as much as she loves to wear desi clothes, she equally love to don chic and western looks and so here, we bring to you photos of the former Bigg Boss winner that proves she can pull off any look with elan and panache. Well, when it comes to staying indoors, Dipika loves to wear comfy desi look and when she steps out for a coffee date with hubby, she loves to ditch the desi look and don chic look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Dipika

    Dipika

    For all those who don’t know, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim became a household name with Sasural Simar Ka and the two started dating on the show. Shoaib and Dipika tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in a nikaah ceremony.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Love for desi

    Love for desi

    Recently, Dipika turned make-up artist for Shoaib as in a video that had gone viral, we could see Dipika applying makeup on her hubby’s face, doing contouring and in the end, Shoaib can be seen thanking her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Desi girl

    Desi girl

    Dipika Kakar is a diva and we love her Indian looks

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Rockstar chic

    Rockstar chic

    As much as we love her desi looks, we equally love Dipika's chic and western looks

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Black Magic

    Black Magic

    Nowadays, Dipika Kakar has started her own Youtube channel and she often, shares her cooking videos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Chic Girl

    Chic Girl

    During a recent interview, Dipika opened up about her love affair with Shoaib as she said that she realised it was more than friendship between her and Shoaib when Shaoib quit Sasural Simar Ka and when he went to Bhopal for a month, he was completely out of sight and that is when they realised that it is love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Vision in white

    Vision in white

    For Dipika, family comes first and during an interview, she had said that when you are a celebrity you are constantly under scanner and there are people who love you, but then there are also people who try to bring you down. “We have always made decisions in life only keeping our family in mind, if they are happy and fine then the rest of the world doesn't matter to us.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    Dipika nails her chic look as she poses with Shoaib

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Sight to behold

    Sight to behold

    Talking about her in-laws, Dipika had said that they are very supportive. “Ammi takes Shoaib's class as to why he is angry with me and likewise, she makes me understand if I go wrong anywhere.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

