Hina Khan to Aamna Sharif: 5 actresses-inspired best Iftar looks

Ramadan is considered the holiest and most auspicious month in the Islamic calendar. The month-long religious occasion sees people observing fast (Roza) every day, from the wee hours of the day until sunset. In India, Ramadan 2022 is beginning from on 2nd April and will end on 2nd May with Eid-al-Fitr celebrations the next day. Our celebs also observe fast during the month and dress up beautifully for Iftar in the evening, when they break their fast. Here are a few actresses in their Iftar looks.
Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram
Hina Khan celebrates the holy month with great zeal and enthusiasm. The actress keeps treating her fans and followers with glimpses of her sehri and iftar looks. Check out her look in bright yellow suit and golden jewels.
Former actress Sana Khan, who was a known face in the industry, quit being an actor to follow the religious path in October 2020. Days after announcing her decision, she got married to Gujarat-based Mufti Anas. Though she is away from showbiz, she never fails to update her fans about her daily routine through her social media posts.
Photo Credit : Sana Khan instagram
Actress Gauahar Khan often shares photos of her offering prayers and celebrating the festival with fervour during Ramadan. In the pictures, the actress has sported a chikankari work suit with a plain white dupatta.
Photo Credit : Gauahar Khan instagram
Aamna Sharif, who was last seen on Kasautii Zindagii Kay, too fasts through the holy month of Ramzan. Last year, we got a sneak peek into her Iftar feast at home through her Instagram handle. The actress is seen praying in one of the pictures. In the pictures, she has worn a light pink beaded work suit and stylish earrings.
Photo Credit : Aamna Sharif instagram
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim too celebrate Ramzan every year. The Sasural Simar Ka fame keeps her fans updated about the daily happenings during this month, from sehri to iftar. In the picture, she sported a white Anarkali suit with an orange dupatta.
Photo Credit : Dipika Kakar instagram
