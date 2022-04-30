Hina Khan to Aamna Sharif: 5 actresses-inspired best Iftar looks

1 / 6

Actress Iftar looks

Ramadan is considered the holiest and most auspicious month in the Islamic calendar. The month-long religious occasion sees people observing fast (Roza) every day, from the wee hours of the day until sunset. In India, Ramadan 2022 is beginning from on 2nd April and will end on 2nd May with Eid-al-Fitr celebrations the next day. Our celebs also observe fast during the month and dress up beautifully for Iftar in the evening, when they break their fast. Here are a few actresses in their Iftar looks.

Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram