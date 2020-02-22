/
PHOTOS: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's cute moments are all things hearts
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the popular and most adorable couples of the TV industry. As the couple celebrates their second wedding anniversary, check out some of their romantic pictures.
Published: February 22, 2020 04:36 pm
1 / 8
Dipika and Shoaib's cute PDA moments
For the uninitiated, Shoaib and Dipika first met on the sets of the TV show 'Sasural Simar Ka' and fell in love with each other. After dating each other for several years, they tied the knot on February 22, 2018. The star couple got hitched in the presence of their close friends and family. Since their wedding, the couple has been giving their fans some serious relationship goals. Both Shoaib and Dipika are very active on social media. The couple keeps sharing their romantic pictures on Instagram which melt millions of hearts all the time. As the couple celebrates their second wedding anniversary, check out some of their romantic pictures.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Twinning and winning
Dipika and Shoaib are indeed couple goals!
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Can't take their eyes off each other
This pic proves they are deeply and madly in love with each other.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Love is in the air
This pic speaks volumes about their love for each other.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Cute beyond words
This pic of Shoaib feeding his ladylove is cute beyond words.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Match made in heaven
Dipika and Shoaib are the 'IT' couples of the telly industry.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Awwdorable
This pic is all about love.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Shoaika
The couple is also known as Shoaika.
Photo Credit : Instagram
