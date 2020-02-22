Home
/
Photos
/
Dipika Kakar
/
PHOTOS: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's cute moments are all things hearts

PHOTOS: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's cute moments are all things hearts

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the popular and most adorable couples of the TV industry. As the couple celebrates their second wedding anniversary, check out some of their romantic pictures.
2317 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Dipika and Shoaib's cute PDA moments

    Dipika and Shoaib's cute PDA moments

    Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the popular and most adorable couples of the TV industry. The couple has completed two years of marital bliss today. For the uninitiated, Shoaib and Dipika first met on the sets of the TV show 'Sasural Simar Ka' and fell in love with each other. After dating each other for several years, they tied the knot on February 22, 2018. The star couple got hitched in the presence of their close friends and family. Since their wedding, the couple has been giving their fans some serious relationship goals. Both Shoaib and Dipika are very active on social media. The couple keeps sharing their romantic pictures on Instagram which melt millions of hearts all the time. As the couple celebrates their second wedding anniversary, check out some of their romantic pictures.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    Dipika and Shoaib are indeed couple goals!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Can't take their eyes off each other

    Can't take their eyes off each other

    This pic proves they are deeply and madly in love with each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Love is in the air

    Love is in the air

    This pic speaks volumes about their love for each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Cute beyond words

    Cute beyond words

    This pic of Shoaib feeding his ladylove is cute beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Match made in heaven

    Match made in heaven

    Dipika and Shoaib are the 'IT' couples of the telly industry.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Awwdorable

    Awwdorable

    This pic is all about love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Shoaika

    Shoaika

    The couple is also known as Shoaika.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor keeps it casual in tee and shorts as she gets papped post her Pilates session
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor keeps it casual in tee and shorts as she gets papped post her Pilates session
PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh spotted in the city with a luxury bag worth WHOPPING Rs 2 lakh
PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh spotted in the city with a luxury bag worth WHOPPING Rs 2 lakh
Fashion Wars of the Week: Deepika, Ananya to Taylor, Katy, Stars donned similar outfits; Who wore it better?
Fashion Wars of the Week: Deepika, Ananya to Taylor, Katy, Stars donned similar outfits; Who wore it better?
Mira Rajput Fitness Secrets: Find out how Shahid Kapoor\'s better half manages to look like a yummy mummy
Mira Rajput Fitness Secrets: Find out how Shahid Kapoor's better half manages to look like a yummy mummy
FRIENDS Reunion: Ross & Rachel\'s daughter Emma to Joey\'s relationship status, THESE are things we want to know
FRIENDS Reunion: Ross & Rachel's daughter Emma to Joey's relationship status, THESE are things we want to know
BTS: 5 reasons why we are looking forward to watch the K pop band on The Late Late Show with James Corden
BTS: 5 reasons why we are looking forward to watch the K pop band on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options