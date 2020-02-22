PHOTOS: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's cute moments are all things hearts

1 / 8

Dipika and Shoaib's cute PDA moments

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the popular and most adorable couples of the TV industry. The couple has completed two years of marital bliss today. For the uninitiated, Shoaib and Dipika first met on the sets of the TV show 'Sasural Simar Ka' and fell in love with each other. After dating each other for several years, they tied the knot on February 22, 2018. The star couple got hitched in the presence of their close friends and family. Since their wedding, the couple has been giving their fans some serious relationship goals. Both Shoaib and Dipika are very active on social media. The couple keeps sharing their romantic pictures on Instagram which melt millions of hearts all the time. As the couple celebrates their second wedding anniversary, check out some of their romantic pictures.

