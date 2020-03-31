Home
From a saree to sharara, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim's desi avatars are hard to miss; See PICS

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is one of the most stylish and gorgeous actresses in the TV industry. She is also really fond of traditional attires and pulls off every look with ease. Have a look!
  • 1 / 9
    Dipika Kakar Ibrahim unleashes her desi girl in ethnic outfits

    Dipika Kakar Ibrahim unleashes her desi girl in ethnic outfits

    Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is amongst the most popular and well known actresses in the TV industry. The actress started her career in 2010 with the role of Lakshmi in Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. She went on to do some brilliant work after that and she is known for playing Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. Her role as Sonakshi Rastogi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum also gained massive popularity and love amid the audience. She has also been announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 12. Dipika also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 8 and Nach Baliye 8 with her husband actor Shoaib Ibrahim. The actress is also pretty active on social media and keeps sharing some of her most amazing pictures. She is also a fashionista and loves to dress up. She has a great sense of style and her looks definitely help you up your style game. Have a look at her collection of ethnic outfits which you would definitely like to steal!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Marathi mulgi

    Marathi mulgi

    Dipika looks ethereal dressed as a Marathi mulgi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Chikankari suit

    Chikankari suit

    Dipika is a breath of fresh air as she dons a chikankari lucknow suit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    The actress looks stunning in this saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Casual avatars

    Casual avatars

    The perfect outfit for a casual day out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Glowing in yellow

    Glowing in yellow

    "Glowing in Yellow!!!!!" captioned the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    For the love of yellow outfits

    For the love of yellow outfits

    This yellow sharara makes the beauty look even more captivating!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    Dipika Kakar Ibrahim looks gorgeous in this beautiful ensemble.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Keeping the love in a photograph

    Keeping the love in a photograph

    We love this picture perfect!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

