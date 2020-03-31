From a saree to sharara, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim's desi avatars are hard to miss; See PICS

1 / 9

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim unleashes her desi girl in ethnic outfits

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is amongst the most popular and well known actresses in the TV industry. The actress started her career in 2010 with the role of Lakshmi in Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. She went on to do some brilliant work after that and she is known for playing Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. Her role as Sonakshi Rastogi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum also gained massive popularity and love amid the audience. She has also been announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 12. Dipika also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 8 and Nach Baliye 8 with her husband actor Shoaib Ibrahim. The actress is also pretty active on social media and keeps sharing some of her most amazing pictures. She is also a fashionista and loves to dress up. She has a great sense of style and her looks definitely help you up your style game. Have a look at her collection of ethnic outfits which you would definitely like to steal!

Photo Credit : Instagram