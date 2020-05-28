/
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar can't keep their eyes off each other; Check Romantic Photos
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the 'IT' couples of the TV industry. Their social media posts speak volumes about their love for each other. As they continue to give couple goals, take a look at their most romantic photos.
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's romantic photos
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the 'IT' couples of the TV industry. Right from social media PDA to supporting each other whenever need be, Dipika and Shoaib keep giving their fans and followers major relationship goals. A few days ago, Shoaib was in the news for giving an epic reply to a fan who questioned him about his wife Dipika's religion post marriage. For the uninitiated, it all happened during a Q & A session on Instagram when a fan asked Shoaib, "Please let me know your wife is Hindu or Muslim." Shoaib responded by saying, "Insaan achchi hai kya sirf itna hi kaafi nahi hai." The actor's reply won many hearts. For the unversed, Dipika and Shoaib first met on the sets of the TV show 'Sasural Simar Ka' and fell in love with each other. After dating for a couple of years, they tied the knot on February 22, 2018. The couple's wedding was a private affair. It wasn't a easy ride for the couple. For the unversed, Dipika was already married. Her troubled marriage with her ex-husband ended in January 2015. Later love blossomed between Shoaib and Dipika. Many blamed the actress' closeness with Shoaib for her first failed marriage. But Dipika and Shoaib supported each other and rose above all the negatives. The couple is very much in love with each other and their social media posts speak volumes about their love for each other. As they continue to give couple goals, take a look at their most romantic photos.
Happy together
This pic is too cute for words.
Selfie on point
The couple's selfies are always on point.
Deeply in love
This snap speaks volumes about their love for each other.
Best couple
Dipika captioned this snap as, "After long we manage to pull out some "US" time."
Foodies
"I love to cook!! He loves to eat!!" captioned Dipika.
BFFs
Dipika captioned this beautiful pic as, "my endless talks and your patience to keep listening alwayssss."
Twinning and winning
The couple loves to twin.
Another one!
Here's another snap of the duo in which they can be seen twinning!
Love is in the air
"Eyes speak louder than words," captioned Dipika.
Favourite
This is one of the best pics of the couple.
