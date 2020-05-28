Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar can't keep their eyes off each other; Check Romantic Photos

1 / 11

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's romantic photos

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the 'IT' couples of the TV industry. Right from social media PDA to supporting each other whenever need be, Dipika and Shoaib keep giving their fans and followers major relationship goals. A few days ago, Shoaib was in the news for giving an epic reply to a fan who questioned him about his wife Dipika's religion post marriage. For the uninitiated, it all happened during a Q & A session on Instagram when a fan asked Shoaib, "Please let me know your wife is Hindu or Muslim." Shoaib responded by saying, "Insaan achchi hai kya sirf itna hi kaafi nahi hai." The actor's reply won many hearts. For the unversed, Dipika and Shoaib first met on the sets of the TV show 'Sasural Simar Ka' and fell in love with each other. After dating for a couple of years, they tied the knot on February 22, 2018. The couple's wedding was a private affair. It wasn't a easy ride for the couple. For the unversed, Dipika was already married. Her troubled marriage with her ex-husband ended in January 2015. Later love blossomed between Shoaib and Dipika. Many blamed the actress' closeness with Shoaib for her first failed marriage. But Dipika and Shoaib supported each other and rose above all the negatives. The couple is very much in love with each other and their social media posts speak volumes about their love for each other. As they continue to give couple goals, take a look at their most romantic photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram