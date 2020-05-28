Advertisement
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar can't keep their eyes off each other; Check Romantic Photos

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar can't keep their eyes off each other; Check Romantic Photos

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the 'IT' couples of the TV industry. Their social media posts speak volumes about their love for each other. As they continue to give couple goals, take a look at their most romantic photos.
2027 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's romantic photos

    Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's romantic photos

    Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the 'IT' couples of the TV industry. Right from social media PDA to supporting each other whenever need be, Dipika and Shoaib keep giving their fans and followers major relationship goals. A few days ago, Shoaib was in the news for giving an epic reply to a fan who questioned him about his wife Dipika's religion post marriage. For the uninitiated, it all happened during a Q & A session on Instagram when a fan asked Shoaib, "Please let me know your wife is Hindu or Muslim." Shoaib responded by saying, "Insaan achchi hai kya sirf itna hi kaafi nahi hai." The actor's reply won many hearts. For the unversed, Dipika and Shoaib first met on the sets of the TV show 'Sasural Simar Ka' and fell in love with each other. After dating for a couple of years, they tied the knot on February 22, 2018. The couple's wedding was a private affair. It wasn't a easy ride for the couple. For the unversed, Dipika was already married. Her troubled marriage with her ex-husband ended in January 2015. Later love blossomed between Shoaib and Dipika. Many blamed the actress' closeness with Shoaib for her first failed marriage. But Dipika and Shoaib supported each other and rose above all the negatives. The couple is very much in love with each other and their social media posts speak volumes about their love for each other. As they continue to give couple goals, take a look at their most romantic photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Happy together

    Happy together

    This pic is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    The couple's selfies are always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Deeply in love

    Deeply in love

    This snap speaks volumes about their love for each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Best couple

    Best couple

    Dipika captioned this snap as, "After long we manage to pull out some "US" time."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Foodies

    Foodies

    "I love to cook!! He loves to eat!!" captioned Dipika.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    BFFs

    BFFs

    Dipika captioned this beautiful pic as, "my endless talks and your patience to keep listening alwayssss."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    The couple loves to twin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Another one!

    Another one!

    Here's another snap of the duo in which they can be seen twinning!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Love is in the air

    Love is in the air

    "Eyes speak louder than words," captioned Dipika.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Favourite

    Favourite

    This is one of the best pics of the couple.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

