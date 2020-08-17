Advertisement
THEN & NOW: Rahul Roy to Dipika Kakar; A look at Bigg Boss winners and what they are up to now

Bigg Boss is one of the most watched TV reality shows. As we eagerly look forward to the new season of the show, take a look at the previous Bigg Boss winners and find out what they are up to now.
39392 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 14
    Bigg Boss is one of the most watched TV reality shows. Over the years, it has made headlines for all the wrong and right reasons. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 is already creating a huge buzz now. The 14th season of the reality show is back and all set to entertain the audience to the fullest. The makers of the show recently dropped a new promo of the reality show and raised the excitement level of fans. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to the show. The video begins with Salman Khan stating that 2020 has raised a question at entertainment and that the answer will be given while observing celebrations. The video is captioned as, "2020 ke manoranjan ka scene palatine aa raha hai #BB14 jald hi sirf #Colors par." As we eagerly look forward to the new season of the show, take a look at the previous Bigg Boss winners' transformation and find out what they are up to now.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 14
    Rahul Roy

    Rahul Roy

    Rahul Roy was the first celebrity to win Bigg Boss. He is popularly known for his movies Aashiqui, Jaanam, Junoon and more. After being a part of unsuccessful films, he took a break and later returned to cinema. The actor is active on social media these days.

    Photo Credit : Youtube/Instagram

  • 3 / 14
    Ashutosh Kaushik

    Ashutosh Kaushik

    The winner of the second season of Bigg Boss, Ashutosh was in the news after he got married to his fiancee this year.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV/Instagram

  • 4 / 14
    Vindu Dara Singh

    Vindu Dara Singh

    The winner of the third season of Biss Boss Vindu Dara Singh is well-known in the entertainment industry. He has been a part of many TV shows and movies. The actor is very active on social media.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV/Instagram

  • 5 / 14
    Shweta Tiwari

    Shweta Tiwari

    Shweta Tiwari is the winner of the fourth season of the show. She is currently a part of the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV/Instagram

  • 6 / 14
    Juhi Parmar

    Juhi Parmar

    Juhi is the winner of the fifth season of the show. She was earlier in the news due to her split with husband Sachin Shroff. On the work front, she was last seen in Tantra.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV/Instagram

  • 7 / 14
    Urvashi Dholakia

    Urvashi Dholakia

    The winner of the sixth season of Bigg Boss, Urvashi is one of the most loved actresses of the TV industry. She created a buzz when she participated in Nach Baliye 9 along with ex boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV/Instagram

  • 8 / 14
    Gauahar Khan

    Gauahar Khan

    Gauahar Khan is one of the most loved actresses of the entertainment industry. Last year, she appeared in the show The Office. Being an active social media user, she keeps sharing her pictures and videos on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV/Instagram

  • 9 / 14
    Gautam Gulati

    Gautam Gulati

    Gautam Gulati created a huge buzz when he won Bigg Boss season 8. Post winning Bigg Boss, he has been a part of many shows.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV/Instagram

  • 10 / 14
    Prince Narula

    Prince Narula

    The winner of Bigg Boss season 9 met Yuvika Chaudhary on the show and later tied the knot with her. Currently, he is seen as one of the gang leaders on MTV Roadies.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV/Instagram

  • 11 / 14
    Manveer Gurjar

    Manveer Gurjar

    Manveer entered the show as a commoner and became popular. He was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV/Instagram

  • 12 / 14
    Shilpa Shinde

    Shilpa Shinde

    The winner of Bigg Boss season 11, Shilpa was one of the controversial contestants of the show. After Bigg Boss, she was seen in a number of shows.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV/Instagram

  • 13 / 14
    Dipika Kakar

    Dipika Kakar

    Dipika is one of the most loved actresses of the TV industry. She was last seen opposite Karan Grover in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV/Instagram

  • 14 / 14
    Sidharth Shukla

    Sidharth Shukla

    Post winning Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth starred in Bhula Dunga and Dil Ko Karaar Aya.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

