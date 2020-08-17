THEN & NOW: Rahul Roy to Dipika Kakar; A look at Bigg Boss winners and what they are up to now

1 / 14

Take a look at previous Bigg Boss winners and what they are up to now

Bigg Boss is one of the most watched TV reality shows. Over the years, it has made headlines for all the wrong and right reasons. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 is already creating a huge buzz now. The 14th season of the reality show is back and all set to entertain the audience to the fullest. The makers of the show recently dropped a new promo of the reality show and raised the excitement level of fans. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to the show. The video begins with Salman Khan stating that 2020 has raised a question at entertainment and that the answer will be given while observing celebrations. The video is captioned as, "2020 ke manoranjan ka scene palatine aa raha hai #BB14 jald hi sirf #Colors par." As we eagerly look forward to the new season of the show, take a look at the previous Bigg Boss winners' transformation and find out what they are up to now.

Photo Credit : Instagram