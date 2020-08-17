/
/
/
THEN & NOW: Rahul Roy to Dipika Kakar; A look at Bigg Boss winners and what they are up to now
THEN & NOW: Rahul Roy to Dipika Kakar; A look at Bigg Boss winners and what they are up to now
Bigg Boss is one of the most watched TV reality shows. As we eagerly look forward to the new season of the show, take a look at the previous Bigg Boss winners and find out what they are up to now.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
39392 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 17, 2020 05:44 pm
-
1 / 14
-
2 / 14
-
3 / 14
-
4 / 14
-
5 / 14
-
6 / 14
-
7 / 14
-
8 / 14
-
9 / 14
-
10 / 14
-
11 / 14
-
12 / 14
-
13 / 14
-
14 / 14