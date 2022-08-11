Disha Parmar to Jannat Zubair: Raksha Bandhan PICS of the celebs

1 / 8

Ashnoor and Rohan

Patiala Babes fame Ashnoor Kaur tied Rakhi to her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai former co-star Rohan Mehra. She looked gorgeous in pink suit photos as she captioned, “And that’s how we celebrated Rakhi A bond as pure as dew… Oh my older brother, never seen anyone as protective as you And ykw, secretly, I like it Thanks for always having my back @rohanmehraa Your little sis loves you!!”

Photo Credit : Ashnoor Kaur instagram