Disha Parmar to Jannat Zubair: Raksha Bandhan PICS of the celebs

Patiala Babes fame Ashnoor Kaur tied Rakhi to her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai former co-star Rohan Mehra. She looked gorgeous in pink suit photos as she captioned, “And that’s how we celebrated Rakhi A bond as pure as dew… Oh my older brother, never seen anyone as protective as you And ykw, secretly, I like it Thanks for always having my back @rohanmehraa Your little sis loves you!!”
Photo Credit : Ashnoor Kaur instagram
The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona shared an adorable post with her brother. She wrote, “I’ve got your back. You’ve got mine. Black sheep ~ White sheep”.
Photo Credit : Sumona Chakravarti instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 actress Jannat Zubair shared post on social media with her brother Ayaan and Anushka Sen, who also tied rakhi to him.
Photo Credit : Jannat Zubair instagram
Naagin 6 actress Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai and her little son, were all dressed in traditional as they posed for the pictures.
Photo Credit : Kishwer Merchant instagram
Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress, shared a picture with her brother as she posted a long note for him on Rakshabandhan.
Photo Credit : Aishwarya Sharma instagram
Channa Meraya actor shared a cute picture with his furry buddy and both of them had rakhi tied to their hands.
Photo Credit : Karan Wahi instagram
Jugjugg Jiyo actor shared a post with his sister, as they sat on a bench in the garden and he also cut the cake.
Photo Credit : Maniesh Paul
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress shared pictures with her brother as she tied Rakhi to his hand.
Photo Credit : Disha Parmar instragram