Disha Parmar to Jannat Zubair: Raksha Bandhan PICS of the celebs

Published on Aug 11, 2022 07:04 PM IST   |  2.9K
   
    Ashnoor and Rohan

    Patiala Babes fame Ashnoor Kaur tied Rakhi to her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai former co-star Rohan Mehra. She looked gorgeous in pink suit photos as she captioned, “And that’s how we celebrated Rakhi A bond as pure as dew… Oh my older brother, never seen anyone as protective as you And ykw, secretly, I like it Thanks for always having my back @rohanmehraa Your little sis loves you!!”

    Photo Credit : Ashnoor Kaur instagram

    Sumona Chakravarti

    The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona shared an adorable post with her brother. She wrote, “I’ve got your back. You’ve got mine. Black sheep ~ White sheep”.

    Photo Credit : Sumona Chakravarti instagram

    Jannat Zubair and Anushka Sen

    Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 actress Jannat Zubair shared post on social media with her brother Ayaan and Anushka Sen, who also tied rakhi to him.

    Photo Credit : Jannat Zubair instagram

    Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai

    Naagin 6 actress Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai and her little son, were all dressed in traditional as they posed for the pictures.

    Photo Credit : Kishwer Merchant instagram

    Aishwarya Sharma

    Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress, shared a picture with her brother as she posted a long note for him on Rakshabandhan.

    Photo Credit : Aishwarya Sharma instagram

    Karan Wahi

    Channa Meraya actor shared a cute picture with his furry buddy and both of them had rakhi tied to their hands.

    Photo Credit : Karan Wahi instagram

    Maniesh Paul

    Jugjugg Jiyo actor shared a post with his sister, as they sat on a bench in the garden and he also cut the cake.

    Photo Credit : Maniesh Paul

    Disha Parmar

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress shared pictures with her brother as she tied Rakhi to his hand.

    Photo Credit : Disha Parmar instragram