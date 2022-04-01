5 times Bade Achhe Lagta Hai 2 actress Disha Parmar won hearts with her chic outfits

1 / 5

Disha modern look 1

Disha Parmar is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. She is presently seen in the popular daily soap produced by Ekta Kapoor, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. In the show, she is paired with the actor Nakuul Mehta. The actress is seen dressed in a very simple and subtle manner in the show, but in the real-life, the actress is highly fashionable. Here are a few pictures of the actress in stylish outfits. In the picture, Disha Parmar is seen in a floral green dress and she has paired it with a denim jacket. Her hair is tied in a bun and she has sported golden hoops.

Photo Credit : Disha Parmar instragram