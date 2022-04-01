5 times Bade Achhe Lagta Hai 2 actress Disha Parmar won hearts with her chic outfits

Disha Parmar is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. She is presently seen in the popular daily soap produced by Ekta Kapoor, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. In the show, she is paired with the actor Nakuul Mehta. The actress is seen dressed in a very simple and subtle manner in the show, but in the real-life, the actress is highly fashionable. Here are a few pictures of the actress in stylish outfits.
In the picture, Disha Parmar is seen in a floral green dress and she has paired it with a denim jacket. Her hair is tied in a bun and she has sported golden hoops.
Photo Credit : Disha Parmar instragram
The actress looks glamorous in a black crop top and white pants. She has paired it with a bright green faux fur jacket. She paired the look with bold eye make-up and a neat ponytail
In the picture, the actress has sported a multicolour loose shirt and blue skinny-fit jeans. She has carried a black sling and wore light pink flat slippers.
Disha Parmar looks glamourous in a red long dress. It’s a free-flow dress with strip shoulders. She has paired it with kohl eyes and red lipstick, along with large hoops.
The actress is creating fashion trends in this outfit. She had sported a faux fur blue tube top with red pants. Her hair is partly tied up and the makeup is flawless.