5 Times Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 star Disha Parmar looked adorable in red outfits

Disha Parmar in red outfits

Disha Parmar among the most popular actresses on Television is presently playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. Her pairing with Nakuul Mehta is truly impeccable and their romantic chemistry is quite popular on social media. The on-screen pair has a massive fan following and they have given them the nickname #Raya. The actress is also quite popular on social media for her fashionable looks as she often experiments with her looks. Here are a few looks at the actress's red outfits.

Photo Credit : Disha Parmar instragram