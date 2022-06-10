5 Times Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 star Disha Parmar looked adorable in red outfits

Disha Parmar among the most popular actresses on Television is presently playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. Her pairing with Nakuul Mehta is truly impeccable and their romantic chemistry is quite popular on social media. The on-screen pair has a massive fan following and they have given them the nickname #Raya. The actress is also quite popular on social media for her fashionable looks as she often experiments with her looks. Here are a few looks at the actress's red outfits.
Photo Credit : Disha Parmar instragram
The actress looks very beautiful and elegant in the bright red saree, which has beautiful floral design. She paired the look with red bangles and silver jhumkas.
Disha Parmar looks glamorous in the red dress. It has loose fit sleeves with low cut neckline and gathered skirt design.
Woh Apna Sa fame actress has sported a layered pleated gown for a date night look. She had paired the look with red lipstick and golden hoops.
The actress looks stunning in red polka dot short dress. Her hair is curled and she accessorized it with a watch and lovely pendant.
The actress looks casual and stylish in the red graphic print T-shirt and blue denims. Her hair is straight and open, she looks lovely in her simple attire.
