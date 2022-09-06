5 Times Disha Parmar mesmerized fans with her saree looks

Published on Sep 06, 2022 07:21 PM IST   |  3.4K
   
    Disha Parmar saree looks

    Disha Parmar is amongst the most popular actresses in the entertainment sector and has been a part of several popular shows. The diva won many hearts with her impeccable acting skills and her adorable looks. She has always maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often drops pictures and videos regarding her personal and professional life. She enjoys a massive fan following. The actress has a stunning fashion sense and she looks gorgeous in the traditional attires like saree. Here are few looks of the actress in beautiful sarees.

    Photo Credit : Disha Parmar instragram

    White saree

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress looks like a dream in the gorgeous white saree. It has golden borders and she has paired the look with a traditional style large earring.

    Photo Credit : Disha Parmar instragram

    Red silk saree

    Disha Parmar looks very elegant in the red silk saree with golden borders. She paired the look with golden and pearl work choker as well as earrings. Her hair is tied in a bun and accessorized with flowers.

    Photo Credit : Disha Parmar instragram

    Stylish in black

    Disha Parmar is looks charming in the plain black saree along with a printed blouse. She paired it with silver earrings and bangles.

    Photo Credit : Disha Parmar instragram

    Gota work orange saree

    The actress looks fashionable in the beautiful orange saree with gota work on it. She paired the saree with a backless designer blouse and chandbalis.

    Photo Credit : Disha Parmar instragram

    Green satin saree

    Rahul Vaidya’s wife Disha Parmar looks elegant in green satin saree with floral print blouse. She paired it with green bangles and a golden choker.

    Photo Credit : Disha Parmar instragram