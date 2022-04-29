5 Times Disha Parmar’s gorgeous pink outfits made us crush hard on her

1 / 6

Disha parmar pink outfits

Disha Parmar is quite a popular name in the Television industry. The actress is getting lots of appreciation and love for her character of Priya in Ekta Kapoor’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. Apart from that, she has also worked in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Woh Apna Sa. Although she portrays a very simple and subtle look in her show, the actress is very fashionable in her real life. Her Instagram is filled with her stylish pictures and fashionable outfits. She is very fond of pink color and her summer outfits in pink are quite a catch. Here are some outfits of Disha Parmar in pink color.

Photo Credit : Disha Parmar instragram