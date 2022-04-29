5 Times Disha Parmar’s gorgeous pink outfits made us crush hard on her

Disha Parmar is quite a popular name in the Television industry. The actress is getting lots of appreciation and love for her character of Priya in Ekta Kapoor’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. Apart from that, she has also worked in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Woh Apna Sa. Although she portrays a very simple and subtle look in her show, the actress is very fashionable in her real life. Her Instagram is filled with her stylish pictures and fashionable outfits. She is very fond of pink color and her summer outfits in pink are quite a catch. Here are some outfits of Disha Parmar in pink color.
Photo Credit : Disha Parmar instragram
In the picture, the actress has sported a pink full sleeves and zipper design top with black trousers. It is a perfect look for any travel plans.
The actress is seen enjoying herself on the beach and she has sported a neon pink bikini with blue printed briefs. She paired it with a floral shrug.
Disha Parmar is looking magnificent and delightful in a pink saree with gota work on it. She paired it with a backless blouse and traditional statement jewellery.
The actress looks party-ready in this pink full-length dress. She is seen pouting for the picture and her makeup is flawless.
The actress looks gorgeous in the pink off-shoulder lehenga. The skirt has net detailing. She paired it with studded statement earrings and a bracelet. Her makeup is spectacular and her face is glowing.
