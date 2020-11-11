BB 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya proposes to Disha Parmar; here's all you need to know about his ladylove

1 / 7

Facts about Disha Parmar

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 is creating buzz for multiple reasons. Talking about Rahul Vaidya, who is known as one of the strong contestants of this season has been making news a lot. Rahul's fans are beyond happy for the singer right now. Why? Well, in the upcoming episode, Rahul will be seen proposing to his girlfriend and actress Disha Parmar. Yes, you read it right. Rahul will go down on one knee and ask her to marry her. Fans and followers of the duo are eagerly waiting for Disha's response, who is celebrating her birthday today. Rahul and Disha have made headlines together multiple times. They were rumoured to be dating. Rahul's recent gesture has now finally confirmed their relationship. The two who apparently met through common friends have been best friends for more than two years now. Disha is a popular TV actress. She also enjoys great popularity. As we eagerly look forward to Disha's reply to Rahul's marriage proposal, here are few things you may not know about the talented actress.

Photo Credit : Disha Parmar Instagram