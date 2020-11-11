Advertisement
BB 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya proposes to Disha Parmar; here's all you need to know about his ladylove

As we eagerly look forward to Disha Parmar's reply to Rahul Vaidya's marriage proposal, here are few things you may not know about the talented actress.
49732 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Facts about Disha Parmar

    The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 is creating buzz for multiple reasons. Talking about Rahul Vaidya, who is known as one of the strong contestants of this season has been making news a lot. Rahul's fans are beyond happy for the singer right now. Why? Well, in the upcoming episode, Rahul will be seen proposing to his girlfriend and actress Disha Parmar. Yes, you read it right. Rahul will go down on one knee and ask her to marry her. Fans and followers of the duo are eagerly waiting for Disha's response, who is celebrating her birthday today. Rahul and Disha have made headlines together multiple times. They were rumoured to be dating. Rahul's recent gesture has now finally confirmed their relationship. The two who apparently met through common friends have been best friends for more than two years now. Disha is a popular TV actress. She also enjoys great popularity. As we eagerly look forward to Disha's reply to Rahul's marriage proposal, here are few things you may not know about the talented actress.

    Photo Credit : Disha Parmar Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Early life

    Disha completed her schooling from Sadhu Vaswani International School Delhi. During her higher secondary education, she used to participate in dance competitions and other events.

    Photo Credit : Disha Parmar Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Model and actor

    She began her career as a model. Later, she auditioned for Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She was only 17 when she was selected for the role. She starred opposite Nakuul Mehta in the same.

    Photo Credit : Disha Parmar Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Commercials

    She has been a part of many print and commercial ads.

    Photo Credit : Disha Parmar Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Next project

    She also starred in the TV serial Woh Apna Sa.

    Photo Credit : Disha Parmar Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Rahul Vaidya's music video

    The actress starred in the music video of Rahul Vaidya's song 'Yaad Teri'. The video was loved by the masses.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 7
    Great popularity

    She enjoys a great fan following on social media. She is very active on Instagram and keeps fans updated about her life.

    Photo Credit : Disha Parmar Instagram

