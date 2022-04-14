Disha Parmar and husband Rahul Vaidya’s 5 cute moments

1 / 6

Disha Parmar and husband Rahul Vaidya’s cute moments

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are among popular couples on social media. The famous singer and reality shows star, Rahul Vaidya had proposed to his lady love for marriage on her birthday, from inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress, Disha Parmar, later entered the show to reply for his proposal. The couple tied the knot in July 2021. The couple loves to share pictures and videos of them on social media, showcasing their excellent chemistry. Here are few glimpses of the adorable couple.

Photo Credit : Disha Parmar instragram