Disha Parmar and husband Rahul Vaidya’s 5 cute moments

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are among popular couples on social media. The famous singer and reality shows star, Rahul Vaidya had proposed to his lady love for marriage on her birthday, from inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress, Disha Parmar, later entered the show to reply for his proposal. The couple tied the knot in July 2021. The couple loves to share pictures and videos of them on social media, showcasing their excellent chemistry. Here are few glimpses of the adorable couple.
Photo Credit : Disha Parmar instragram
In the cute picture, Rahul Vaidya is seen dressed up in a cool blue tshirt and black trousers and Disha looks stylish in crop top and jeans. Rahul kissed her on the cheek as she turns red due to blushing.
Disha Kapoor shared a beautiful picture from her wedding day as she is dressed as the beautiful bride and Rahul is dressed as groom, and he kissed her on forehead.
In the picture, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar look happy as ever while they get clicked together. They are seen hugging each other happily.
In the picture, the duo is seen dressed up in traditional outfits for celebrating Diwali together. They are seen holding a diya together as they send wishes to everyone.
In the picture, Disha Parmar is seen decked up beautifully in a black saree and wearing floral jewellery for the celebration of her first Makar Sankranti after marriage. She shared a kiss on Rahul’s cheek in the pic.
