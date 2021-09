1 / 6

Pictures of Disha Parmar as Priya in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2

Disha Parmar has been making the headlines ever since singer, Rahul Vaidya proposed to her on India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss 14. The couple tied the knot on July 16, 2021, in a grand wedding ceremony, starting the journey of their new life together. Rahul Vaidya instantly proved to be Disha Parmar’s lucky charm as soon after their marriage, the actor received an offer to play the lead character in Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, opposite Nakuul Mehta. The series is the sequel of Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor starrer, Bade Acche Lagte Hai. Even though the series premiered on August 30, 2021, completing only a week of being on-air, fans have been drooling over how Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta got under the skin of their on-screen characters. Here are pictures of Disha Parmar that prove she is completely acing the look of Priya in the high-rated series. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Disha Parmar Instagram