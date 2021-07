1 / 6

Disha Parmar acing her look in traditional outfits

Disha Parmar is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. Having started her career in the entertainment industry as a successful model, she made her acting debut in 2012 with Star Plus’ Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and went ahead to appear in many television daily soaps, becoming a household name. In 2020, Disha Parmar made the headlines when her beau Rahul Vaidya proposed from India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss’ 14. The singer and Bigg Boss contestant at the time asked Disha Parmar to marry him in the most adorable and romantic manner, to which she appeared on a Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the series accepted Rahul Vaidya's proposal, taking the internet by storm. The celebrity couple sure meant what they said as they tied the knot with each other on July 16, 2020. The couple looked mesmerising on their big day. But, along with looking her best at her wedding, fans and followers of Disha Parmar definitely know that the television actor has always aced her traditional looks. Take a look to see Disha Parmar’s best ethnic outfits that include floral lehengas and multi-coloured sarees.

Photo Credit : Disha Parmar Instagram