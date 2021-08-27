Disha Parmar Vaidya: PHOTOS of the television celebrity flaunting her natural beauty

1 / 6

Disha Parmar Vaidya’s no-makeup looks

Disha Parmar Vaidya has been making the headlines for her upcoming television daily soap, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. She will be playing the female lead character opposite Nakuul Mehta in the awaited Sony TV series. Disha Parmar Vaidya, who recently tied the knot with singer and Bigg Boss 14 runner-up, Rahul Vaidya, has always been praised for her work on-screen and often proved her versatility with her performances. Just like her simple character that Disha Parmar Vaidya plays on the television screen, she is known to be the same way in real life. Here are pictures of Disha Parmar Vaidya that prove that she loves having no makeup on her face and believes in natural beauty. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Disha Parmar Instagram