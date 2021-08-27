Disha Parmar Vaidya: PHOTOS of the television celebrity flaunting her natural beauty

Disha Parmar Vaidya has been making the headlines for her upcoming television daily soap, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. She will be playing the female lead character opposite Nakuul Mehta in the awaited Sony TV series. Disha Parmar Vaidya, who recently tied the knot with singer and Bigg Boss 14 runner-up, Rahul Vaidya, has always been praised for her work on-screen and often proved her versatility with her performances. Just like her simple character that Disha Parmar Vaidya plays on the television screen, she is known to be the same way in real life. Here are pictures of Disha Parmar Vaidya that prove that she loves having no makeup on her face and believes in natural beauty. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha shares a picture of herself sitting on her bed wearing no makeup as she reveals that she is “too dressed for bed”.
Disha poses for the camera looking gorgeous as she heads out for lunch with zero makeup.
DPV clicks a selfie wearing a tie-die co-ords as she flaunts her natural beauty.
Disha posts her candid picture while “looking at the bright side of life” holding a cup of coffee.
Disha Parmar Vaidya poses for the camera as a newlywed with no makeup.