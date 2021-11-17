Looking for a solution for traditional wear? Here are 5 times when Disha Parma served best looks

    With wedding season going on, numerous television celebrities are getting married this year. From beautiful dresses to lovely saris, the actress Disha Parmar is offering major wedding attire goals. In Disha Parmar’s wedding outfit, the actress had worn a beautiful red mirror work lehenga. She had paired it with beautiful traditional jewelry.

    In the beautiful red saree and a perfect bun hairdo, the actress is acing Indian wear at the Karwa Chauth.

    In the picture, Disha Parmar was seen in a beautiful Banarasi silk sari. She had paired a look with beautiful and elegant gold jewels.

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress Disha Parmar is a sight to behold in the beautiful you suit with silver work. It is a perfect combination of the simple yet style look of any wedding or pre-wedding function

    Disha Parmar is making heads turn in the beautiful red suit. It had golden foil print all over which is adding grace to the outfit. She had paired it with statement jhumkas and red lipstick.

