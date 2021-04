1 / 9

Disha Parmar’s best outfits

Disha Parmar is a popular TV actor. She started her career with modeling after which she made her acting debut with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She was cast to play the lead character of Pankhuri. Disha Parmar has been in the headlines for her relationship with singer Rahul Vaidya. Until Rahul Vaidya participated in the reality television series, Bigg Boss season 14, there were rumours about Disha and Rahul being in a relationship, but nothing had been confirmed by them. In fact, before entering the house, Rahul Vaidya said that the two are “just good friends”. But, it was on Disha Parmar’s birthday when the singer proposed to the actor in the Bigg Boss 14 house on television. A couple of weeks after that episode was aired, Disha Parmar too appeared on the show to say “yes” to Rahul Vaidya and confirmed their relationship. Disha has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself with her work on-screen and is also often spotted attending events and parties, giving major fashion goals to many. Here are the best outfits of Disha Parmar that her fans and followers would definitely want to steal from her wardrobe. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Disha Parmar Instagram