Disha Parmar’s candid moments from the grand #dishul wedding

Disha Parmar is a very well-known name in the Indian television industry. The actress has been making the headlines for her adorable love story and beautiful wedding with singer, Rahul Vaidya. Rumours of Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya being in a relationship started to make the rounds in 2019 but they successfully kept their relationship under the wraps until Rahul Vaidya participated in India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss 14. The singer revealed on national television how much he misses Disha Parmar. He also mentioned that after entering the house, he missed Disha more and was sure that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her. On Disha Parmar’s birthday, Rahul proposed on national television, making it one of the most beautiful proposals. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot on July 16, 2021, and have embarked on a new journey of their happy and successful life together. Here are pictures of Disha Parmar when the actor got clicked in her candid moments that will prove that she is the most gorgeous bride ever.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani