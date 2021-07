1 / 6

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's romantic moments

Rahul Vaidya has been in the news ever since he entered Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the first runner-up of the reality series. He was one of the first participants to openly speak about his relationship inside the Bigg Boss house. He revealed that he has been dating the television actor, Disha Parmar since a long time. During many media interactions, Rahul Vaidya has said that he met Disha Parmar through a common friend and they instantly clicked. As Disha Parmar turned 26, Rahul Vaidya couldn’t spend the day with her as he was inside the Bigg Boss house, but he made sure to make the day special for her as he proposed to her on national television, wearing a t-shirt that had “Marry me?” printed on it and hearts drawn all over it with a red lipstick. As the show went ahead, Disha Parmar too made an appearance in Bigg Boss 14 during an episode of Weekend Ka Vaar and accepted his proposal by saying, “Yes, I will marry you”. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have revealed that they will be tying the knot on July 16, 2021. Here are pictures of Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s romantic moments with each other. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram