  4. Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal: Star couples who are yet to confirm their relation

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal: Star couples who are yet to confirm their relation

Bollywood celebrity couples prefer keeping their love life private and that might be the reason why they take their time in order to confirm their relationship in public. Read ahead to take a look.
265404 reads Mumbai Updated: July 30, 2021 10:17 am
    Celebrity couples who are yet to make their relationship official

    Bollywood has given the world many love stories through their romantic movies. Apart from their on-screen love stories, the real-life love stories of these Bollywood celebrities have also made fans want a fairytale of their own. While some actors find love within the movie industry, there have also been celebrities who have found love outside of the movie business. Even though celebrities prefer to keep their “love life” private, away from the eyes of the world, there are a lot of times when rumours spread quickly. While some celebrity couples are open about their relationship from the beginning, others take their sweet time to get things settled and then confirm it to the world. Here are the Bollywood celebrity couples who have not made their relationship official. Take a look at the names of these celebrity couples.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

    Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one more couple added to the list of Bollywood and cricket romances. Even though the two are often spotted showering love on each other through social media, they have yet not confirmed their relationship.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

    Along with working together and chilling with each other, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are also spotted visiting each other’s house and spending evenings with each other’s families.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

    Rumours about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra being in a relationship have been making rounds since long time. The two celebrities are often spotted together even after work hours, but have not yet made their relationship official.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe

    Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe are many-a-times spotted showering love on each other through their social media, but have not yet confirmed their relationship officially.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most popular rumoured couples in the Bollywood industry, who are spotted going for dinners and secret vacations together, but the two have yet not confirmed their relationship in public.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla