5 Outfits worn by Disha Patani that are perfect casual outing options

Disha Patani is famous for her style statements and has always given us fashion goals with her cool and casual outfits. From floral dresses to denim jackets, she has set the bar high with her stunning casual looks. With every look of hers, she has managed to lend fashion inspiration to her fans. Whether she is attending a promotional event or simply lounging at home, casual and comfy dresses seem to be her favourite fashion pick. Here's a look at 5 outfits from Disha Patani's wardrobe to take inspiration for a casual outing.
This white skit dress screams summer fit unlike no other. Featuring a V-neck, ruffle and strappy details, Disha pulled it all together with finger rings and layered neckpieces. She kept her tresses open and aced the casual look in style.
Disha Patani looked like a summer beauty as she paired her grey colour prints with a peasant-style dress. She paired her outfit with a thin neckpiece and kept her traces open.
The actress never fails to amaze her fans with her looks and that terrific physique that holds up everything just perfectly. This mini yellow and white sunflower print dress of hers gives major summer feels. The outfit featured short sleeves with a ruffle cuff and a sweetheart neckline. She kept her look minimal and accessorised it with a sleek necklace and heart-shaped earrings.
For a promotional event, Disha opted for comfy camp pants but in a rather unconventional shade. She donned pink and grey military print pants and styled it with a pink and white crop top featuring a cutout. Her hair styled into waves added all the charm to this look.
In the click, the gorgeous Disha Patani can be seen bathing in the sun rays while donning a white and blue printed dress. She kept her hair loose and completed her look with a minimal necklace.