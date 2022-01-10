5 Photos of Disha Patani that will leave you spellbound

    Disha Patani's sizzling pictures

    Time and again, Disha Patani's Instagram has spoken volumes about her love for classy, quirky, and pretty outfits, and there isn't a moment when she does not amaze her fans with the same. Being a fashionista, Disha always makes sure to share pictures from her vacations and daily outings and also shells out noteworthy style statements. On that note, here's a look at all the times Disha Patani made us envious with her ravishing pictures.

    Sizzling in blue

    The actress dropped this sizzling picture of herself in a blue bikini from her Maldives holidays. She was seen having a nice time on the beach as she posed under the Maldivian sun.

    Shining like a summer sun

    In the click, Disha can be seen posing in the garden as she flaunted her flawless curves in a yellow crop top. The diva paired it with white shorts and a shirt.

    Pretty in pink

    The actress set the internet on fire in a jaw-dropping pink bodycon dress. She completed her look with a Louis Vuitton bag and a dainty gold necklace.

    Love for florals

    Disha left her fans gasping for air as she shared this picture of herself basking in the sun wearing a floral swimsuit. She accessorised her look with a pair of classy sunglasses.

    Classy bralettes are all the rage

    Disha Patani looked stunning in this black bralette. She paired the sultry bralette with denim shorts and completed her look with subtle make-up.

