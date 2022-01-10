5 Photos of Disha Patani that will leave you spellbound

Time and again, Disha Patani's Instagram has spoken volumes about her love for classy, quirky, and pretty outfits, and there isn't a moment when she does not amaze her fans with the same. Being a fashionista, Disha always makes sure to share pictures from her vacations and daily outings and also shells out noteworthy style statements. On that note, here's a look at all the times Disha Patani made us envious with her ravishing pictures.
Photo Credit : Disha Patani's Instagram
The actress dropped this sizzling picture of herself in a blue bikini from her Maldives holidays. She was seen having a nice time on the beach as she posed under the Maldivian sun.
In the click, Disha can be seen posing in the garden as she flaunted her flawless curves in a yellow crop top. The diva paired it with white shorts and a shirt.
The actress set the internet on fire in a jaw-dropping pink bodycon dress. She completed her look with a Louis Vuitton bag and a dainty gold necklace.
Disha left her fans gasping for air as she shared this picture of herself basking in the sun wearing a floral swimsuit. She accessorised her look with a pair of classy sunglasses.
Disha Patani looked stunning in this black bralette. She paired the sultry bralette with denim shorts and completed her look with subtle make-up.