5 Times Disha Patani raised the temperature in white

Published on Feb 08, 2022 05:55 PM IST   |  7.8K
   
    Time and again, actress Disha Patani's Instagram handle has spoken volumes about her love for white and there is no such moment where she misses to update her fans and followers about the same. The actress always makes sure to share postcard-perfect photos from her everyday outings and also shell out noteworthy fashion statements. Here's a look at five times Disha Patani's white attires made us envious.

    In the click, the diva can be seen donning a cream colour floral dress as she walked into the sea. She completed her look by keeping her hair open and her bright smile won our hearts.

    Disha makes white look drop-dead gorgeous in a singlet dress sporting heavy pearl embellishments. She looked gorgeous as ever in the pearl work outfit and completed her makeup with soft make-up and her hair left open.

    In the throwback picture, the actress can be seen soaking up the sun in a white tube bikini. The stunning view of the ocean in the backdrop makes the whole photo a feast for the eyes.

    The actress made an alluring style statement in a gorgeous white floral flock. She kept her wavy locks loose and posed candidly on the couch. She accessorised her outfit with minimalist jewellery and aced the glam look.

    Posing against the backdrop of white flowers, Disha Patani looked like a fresh daisy. She donned a full-sleeved crop top and paired it with white sneakers and denim shorts. Her gleaming smile complimented her whole look together.

