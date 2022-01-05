5 Times Disha Patani set hearts on fire by donning floral outfits

1 / 6

Disha Patani in floral outfits

Disha Patani has a massive social media following and she never misses to surprise her fans whether it's through her workout sessions or her trendy outfits. One thing that Disha can't get enough of are romantic, quirky and fun floral dresses. The actress always keeps a close tab on them and manages to switch her up looks to match her outfits. Here's a look at glamorous pictures of Disha Patani that will make you fall in love with florals.

Photo Credit : Disha Patani's Instagram