5 Times Disha Patani set hearts on fire by donning floral outfits

Disha Patani has a massive social media following and she never misses to surprise her fans whether it's through her workout sessions or her trendy outfits. One thing that Disha can't get enough of are romantic, quirky and fun floral dresses. The actress always keeps a close tab on them and manages to switch her up looks to match her outfits. Here's a look at glamorous pictures of Disha Patani that will make you fall in love with florals.
Photo Credit : Disha Patani's Instagram
Keeping it simple yet sassy with her next look, the diva rocked a simple white short dress with yellow daisies on it to add glam to her quarantine look. Disha kept her makeup easy and completed her chic look with pink lips.
We love this orange strappy bodycon dress featuring beautiful floral pink embroidery all over the outfit. To match, the actress went for bright pink eye makeup to make for an innovative look and match the ootd.
While running errands in the city, Disha Patani proved that if there is something she could rely on, it was her florals. She donned a pretty skater dress with bright pink and red flowers on it. She styled her look with a black fanny pack and white sneakers and left her hair open to looking simple yet stylish.
In the click, the actress can be seen donning a white dress with blue floral motifs all over it. She flaunted the strappy backless feature of the outfit that made for the perfect summer look to beat the heat.
The diva looked like a summer beauty in a peasant-style dress featuring grey prints. She kept her traces open and completed her look with a thin neckpiece.