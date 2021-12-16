5 Times Disha Patani slayed it in a bikini and proved she is a true blue water baby

Published on Dec 16, 2021 08:54 PM IST   |  16.7K
   
    Disha Patani’s bikini pics will leave you mesmerised

    Disha Patani is an actress who doesn’t need an introduction. The actress, who made her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, has managed to carve a niche for herself successfully in the industry. In five years of her career, Disha has been a part of several big movies like Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Needless to say, Disha has managed to win hearts with her stunning beauty, impressive acting prowess and panache. Interestingly, Disha is also quite active on social media and each of her posts has been a thing among the fans. In fact, the actress often treats fans with beautiful pics and even gives them a glimpse of her vacation mode. Amid this, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actress’ bikini pics often takes the social media by a storm. So as Disha continues to rule millions of hearts, here’s a look at some of her bikini pics:

    Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram

    Disha Patani dishes out Baywatch girl vibe

    Disha Patani looks stunning in her pink bikini look and she can give Baywatch girl a run for the money.

    Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram

    Disha makes a statement in her tiger printed bikini

    The Baaghi 2 actress grabbed the attention as she posed in a tiger printed bikini in the sand.

    Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram

    Disha makes a perfect beach girl in a rust colour bikini

    Isn’t she a beauty? Well, Disha’s this pic can make anyone go weak in their knees.

    Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram

    Her pink bikini look is a sight to behold

    Disha Patani nailed the and pink bikini look as she enjoyed some time at the beach side.

    Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram

    Disha Patani proves she is a water baby in this sizzling pic and we are in awe of her beauty

    Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram