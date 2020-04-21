7 Photos of Disha Patani that will give major eye makeup inspiration; Check out

1 / 7

Disha Patani's eye makeup looks

Disha Patani is one popular actress of Bollywood. Apart from acting, she is always in the news because of how fit she is. Anyone who follows her on social media knows she is a fitness freak. The actress keeps sharing her workout videos and photos flaunting her washboard abs. Even during quarantine, she's working out at home. Apart from fitness, her stylish looks also often create buzz. Be it acing a casual look or rocking a western avatar and more, Disha's style is always on point. Not just fitness and style, Disha's makeup is always on point. The gorgeous diva has always aced her eye makeup game. Time and again, she keeps posting pictures and videos of herself flaunting her makeup done by her. The stunning actress knows how to make her eyes look attractive. Be it opting for winged eyeliner or sporting colourful eyeshadows and more, Disha ensures her eye makeup grabs as much attention as her stylish looks. Today, we take a look at times her eye makeup impressed us the most.

