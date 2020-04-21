X
7 Photos of Disha Patani that will give major eye makeup inspiration; Check out

Not just fitness and style, Disha Patani's makeup is always on point. The gorgeous diva has always aced her eye makeup game. Disha ensures her eye makeup grabs as much attention as her stylish looks. Today, we take a look at times her eye makeup impressed us the most.
5068 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Disha Patani's eye makeup looks

    Disha Patani is one popular actress of Bollywood. Apart from acting, she is always in the news because of how fit she is. Anyone who follows her on social media knows she is a fitness freak. The actress keeps sharing her workout videos and photos flaunting her washboard abs. Even during quarantine, she's working out at home. Apart from fitness, her stylish looks also often create buzz. Be it acing a casual look or rocking a western avatar and more, Disha's style is always on point. Not just fitness and style, Disha's makeup is always on point. The gorgeous diva has always aced her eye makeup game. Time and again, she keeps posting pictures and videos of herself flaunting her makeup done by her. The stunning actress knows how to make her eyes look attractive. Be it opting for winged eyeliner or sporting colourful eyeshadows and more, Disha ensures her eye makeup grabs as much attention as her stylish looks. Today, we take a look at times her eye makeup impressed us the most.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Green eyeshadow

    Disha Patani shared a series of close up pictures on Instagram to flaunt her makeup done by herself. As you can see, she opted for green shadow over eyelids and looks absolutely gorgeous. She captioned this pic as, "Green vibes makeup by me."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Smokey eye makeup

    Disha shared a beautiful pic of hers to flaunt her smokey eye look. She donned a black noodle strap top and left her hair open.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Blue and silver eye makeup

    In love with the actress' eye makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Pink eyeshadow

    Disha's floral dress is perfect for summer. However, her eye makeup steals the show in this one. The diva looks breathtaking.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Green eye makeup look

    Green seems to be the actress' favourite colour. Disha shared a picture of hers in whore she can be seen sporting a green eye makeup and looks absolutely ravishing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Blue eye look

    In this snap, Disha can be seen donning blue eye shadow and looks beautiful beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

