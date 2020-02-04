Home
/
Photos
/
Disha Patani
/
Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani to Kiara Advani: Here's an inside look at the beautiful houses of the Bollywood stars

Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani to Kiara Advani: Here's an inside look at the beautiful houses of the Bollywood stars

Check out these photos which take us inside the homes of Bollywood actresses. From Disha Patani to Alia Bhatt, check these photos of their homes.
2751 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Beautiful homes of Bollywood actresses

    Beautiful homes of Bollywood actresses

    Alia Bhatt's youtube channel has already given us an insight into her daily activities, morning schedule and what her favourite food dishes are. The actress also gave us an insight into her brand new home where she resides with her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia shared "Moving out of my house was a very very special experience because it was the first time I was moving away from my home and into my own house. Initially, I was gonna move in alone then I decided to take my sister along with me and she was more than happy. She decided to live part-time with me and part-time with my mom."The actress' social media also gives fans a hint of how her entire house looks like after she has moved in. It's not only Alia Bhatt but over time a lot of B-Town actresses have given their fans a sneak peek into their beautiful homes. Have a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani

    The actress's balcony is as beautiful as her and we are sure the sights from the same would be breathtaking.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon's living room surely holds a lot of nostalgia with these black and white photographs of her family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt's pretty home gives us an insight into her charming and cute personality.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani's pretty home is just like her warm and beautiful also we love how her pet Bella is posing with her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor's seaside apartment is giving us both career and apartment goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Aditya Roy Kapur: Malang actor proves men can rule the style game effortlessly with THESE promotional looks
Aditya Roy Kapur: Malang actor proves men can rule the style game effortlessly with THESE promotional looks
Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla to Shehnaaz Gill, check out these THROWBACK photos of the contestants
Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla to Shehnaaz Gill, check out these THROWBACK photos of the contestants
Disha Patani: Malang actress\' love for her pets will melt your heart; Check out these photos
Disha Patani: Malang actress' love for her pets will melt your heart; Check out these photos
Simbu Birthday special: Did you know the Maha star dated Hansika Motwani? Check THESE facts about the actor
Simbu Birthday special: Did you know the Maha star dated Hansika Motwani? Check THESE facts about the actor
Allu Arjun: Did you know his nickname is Bunny? A look at the actor\'s unknown and interesting facts
Allu Arjun: Did you know his nickname is Bunny? A look at the actor's unknown and interesting facts
Nora Fatehi to Sunny Leone, Actors who were based outside India share about their struggles in Bollywood
Nora Fatehi to Sunny Leone, Actors who were based outside India share about their struggles in Bollywood

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement