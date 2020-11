1 / 7

Disha Patani's sun kissed selfies

Disha Patani is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. The actress recently took the internet by storm with her latest bikini pictures. For the uninitiated, Disha took a break and was vacationing in the Maldives. She shared stunning photos and gave fans an insight into her vacation life. If that wasn't enough, Disha also shared a video of herself grooving to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP song. The same grabbed the attention of many. Tiger, who is a brilliant actor and excellent dancer, commented on her post and wrote, "Cleeaaan" along with a fire emoji. Disha, as we know, is very active on social media. From sharing her stunning pictures to mesmerising selfies and dance and workout videos, Disha's social media posts are a treat and always make headlines. She often shares her sun kissed selfies looking beautiful as ever in each one. On that note, check out her best sun kissed photos.

Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram