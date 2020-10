1 / 8

Disha Patani's stunning looks in yellow outfits

Disha Patani is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. She has successfully carved a niche for herself on her own. The beautiful actress who earlier revealed that she had no plans of entering Bollywood is one of the top stars. She was last seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. Disha impressed everyone with her stellar performances in Baaghi, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Bharat and more. Up next, the actress will be seen in the sequel of Ek Villain. She has signed a film opposite Salman Khan titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Well, apart from acting, she also often creates buzz because of her stunning looks. Be it red carpet or promotional events, Disha knows how to look gorgeous. She has set style trends several times. Disha knows how to keep it cool and casual and also effortlessly slay in traditional outfits. She can pull off any outfit in any colour. Disha has also worn outfits in almost every colour. The colour yellow has always been her favourite. Having said that, we have compiled some of her ravishing looks in red outfits that you must check out.

Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram