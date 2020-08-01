ALL the times Disha Patani made hearts skip a beat by sharing her beautiful selfies; Take a look

1 / 11

A look at Disha Patani's breathtaking selfies

Disha Patani is one popular and most-loved actress in Bollywood. The stunning actress has come a long way in her career. For the uninitiated, she began her acting career with the Telugu film Loafer. Disha shared screen space with Varun Tej in the same. Disha made her Bollywood debut in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She later starred in action comedy film Kung Fu Yoga. She went on to star in Baaghi 2 and Bharat. The actress was last seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in Malang. Her chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur won many hearts. Fans can't wait for the actress to share space with him again. Up next, she will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which also stars Salman Khan. Talking about working with Salman Khan, she said, 'It's been amazing. Radhe... is in a different genre. I am also working with Prabhudheva sir, it's great.' Apart from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Disha has also signed Ek Villain 2. Fans of the actress are beyond excited about her upcoming projects. On the personal front, Disha is very active on social media. She is very fond of selfies and often keeps sharing it on Instagram. Speaking of that, here's a look at some of her selfies that'll leave you mesmerised.

Photo Credit : Instagram