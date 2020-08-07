ALL the times Disha Patani turned makeup artist for herself and impressed fans

1 / 7

Times Disha Patani did her own makeup

Disha Patani is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. She has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. The actress who was last seen in Malang impressed everyone with her performance in it. Disha shared screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the same. Given Disha and Aditya's amazing chemistry in the movie, fans cant wait for them to collaborate again. Disha who enjoys a huge fanbase began her journey with the Telugu film, Loafer. She made her Bollywood debut with the sports biopic M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. After making her debut in Bollywood, she was seen in Kung Fu Yoga, Baaghi 2 and Bharat. Up next, she will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She has also signed the sequel of Ek Villain. Apart from her upcoming projects, she also creates buzz due to her social media posts. Disha has been keeping her fans fully entertained during the lockdown. From sharing selfies to throwback vacay pictures and more, Disha's posts have been a delight to her fans. Many who follow her on Instagram know that at times she does her own makeup. Disha loves doing her makeup and some time ago, she had also shared her makeup tutorial video. Speaking of that, check out some of her best makeup looks done by her.

