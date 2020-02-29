Baaghi 3 co stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani are the perfect trio as they return to Mumbai

1 / 7

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, and Shraddha Kapoor get papped at the airport

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 is creating a buzz for all the right reasons. Over the past few days, Tiger and Shraddha have been busy with the promotions. The co-stars are leaving no stone unturned to promote Baaghi 3. Right from promoting it on dance reality shows to interviews, Tiger and Shraddha are making sure to turn heads with their promotional looks. The duo was recently snapped at the airport. The duo was accompanied by Disha Patani. Speaking of Disha, Baaghi 3's makers recently dropped a song titled "Do You Love Me" featuring Disha Patani. Yet again, Disha won hearts with her dance moves. She was last seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. Tiger, Shraddha, and Disha's recent airport appearance shows that they have bonded really well. Shraddha and Disha seem to be the new BFFs in town. Check out their latest photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani