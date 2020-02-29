Home
Baaghi 3 co stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani are the perfect trio as they return to Mumbai

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor were recently snapped at the airport. The duo was accompanied by Disha Patani. Their style was on point. Check out their latest photos!
1882 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, and Shraddha Kapoor get papped at the airport

    Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, and Shraddha Kapoor get papped at the airport

    Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 is creating a buzz for all the right reasons. Over the past few days, Tiger and Shraddha have been busy with the promotions. The co-stars are leaving no stone unturned to promote Baaghi 3. Right from promoting it on dance reality shows to interviews, Tiger and Shraddha are making sure to turn heads with their promotional looks. The duo was recently snapped at the airport. The duo was accompanied by Disha Patani. Speaking of Disha, Baaghi 3's makers recently dropped a song titled "Do You Love Me" featuring Disha Patani. Yet again, Disha won hearts with her dance moves. She was last seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. Tiger, Shraddha, and Disha's recent airport appearance shows that they have bonded really well. Shraddha and Disha seem to be the new BFFs in town. Check out their latest photos!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Papped

    Papped

    Disha, Tiger, and Shraddha make for a perfect trio.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    All smiles

    All smiles

    The stars seemed to be in a happy mood and were all smiles at the airport.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    We wonder what made them laugh at this moment!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Style on point

    Style on point

    Disha, Tiger, and Shraddha's style was on point. The trio knows how to keep it casual yet cool.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    New BFFs in town

    New BFFs in town

    Shraddha and Disha share an amazing bond with each other and here's enough proof!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Can't take our eyes off them

    Can't take our eyes off them

    In Baaghi 1, Tiger shared screen space with Shraddha whereas, in Baaghi 2, Shraddha was replaced by Disha Patani. Tiger and Shraddha are back with a bang in Baaghi 3.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

