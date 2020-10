1 / 6

Disha Patani's viral video grooving to rumoured bae Tiger Shroff latest song and also his first song 'Unbelievable' as a singer went viral. As we all know how tight-lipped both Disha and Tiger have been about their rumoured relationship, time and again Tiger's family members' reaction to her posts surely indicates us about their romance. Disha Patani had back to back hits. Disha has been waiting for the shoot of her film with Salman Khan to commence. She will be seen next in Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is helmed by Prabhudheva and also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda. It was slated to release on May 22, 2020, but it has been delayed as the shoot is yet to be completed. Disha’s last performance in Malang has been loved by her fans and people couldn’t get enough of the chemistry Aditya and Disha had on-screen. She keeps updating her social media to give her fans an insight into her personal life and we love it when she shares her pictures of her off-duty looks. Tiger and Disha first met in 2016. The two starred in a music video titled Befikra released in 2016, that's where the rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani shared screen space together for the first time. In 2018, they co-starred in the blockbuster Baaghi 2. Their photos went viral within moments whenever these two are spotted together. Today take a look at some of her throwback pics with Tiger Shroff and also some other celebrity photos that blessed our feed this week.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani