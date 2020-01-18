Home
From Disha in Malang to Katrina in Baar Baar Dekho: Which actress do you think aced the bikini look?

From Disha in Malang, Katrina in Baar Baar Dekho to Deepika in Housefull, the actresses in Bollywood have always aced the bikini look with ease. Check out some of the most sizzling looks here and tell us which one do you like the most.
290 reads Mumbai Updated: January 18, 2020 06:04 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Actresses' most breathtaking bikini looks

    Actresses' most breathtaking bikini looks

    The actresses in Bollywood are always on their toes to keep themselves fit. From Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor to Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, every star has always made sure to keep themselves fit. These actresses always work hard in the gym, follow a diet, so that they look perfect for their role. They always give us major fitness goals. These bikini looks of the actresses from the Bollywood movies are worth checking out.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 10
    Disha Patani in Malang

    Disha Patani in Malang

    Disha's this picture will leave you gasping for breath.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 10
    Deepika Padukone in Housefull

    Deepika Padukone in Housefull

    We love how perfect Deepika looks in it.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 10
    Katrina Kaif in Baar Baar Dekho

    Katrina Kaif in Baar Baar Dekho

    Pink suits her just perfectly in this still from Baar Baar Dekho.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 10
    Alia Bhatt in Shaandaar

    Alia Bhatt in Shaandaar

    Alia stuns in a bikini and will leave you amazed.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 10
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Dostana

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Dostana

    She effortlessly slays in the swimsuit look.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 10
    Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 2

    Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 2

    She is one big water baby in a blue bikini.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 8 / 10
    Anushka Sharma in Badmaash Company

    Anushka Sharma in Badmaash Company

    Anushka aces the title of 'the perfectly toned' body and this jaw-dropping picture is unmissable.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 9 / 10
    Sonam Kapoor in Bewakoofiyaan

    Sonam Kapoor in Bewakoofiyaan

    This playful candid of Sonam in that pink swimsuit is worth checking out.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 10 / 10
    Jacqueline Fernandez in Judwaa 2

    Jacqueline Fernandez in Judwaa 2

    Jacqueline Fernandez looks flawless in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

