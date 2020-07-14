Disha Patani: All the times the star stole fans' hearts when she stepped out sans makeup; See THROWBACK Photos

1 / 12

Disha Patani no makeup photos redefine beauty

Disha Patani had back to back hits. She was recently spotted with rumored beau-actor Tiger Shroff in the city taking the necessary precautions; the actress was also spotted solo as she left her apartment to run errands a few days ago. Disha Patani has her social media mantra on point this quarantine. She shared her dance video on Instagram and got interesting reactions from Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. Disha shared the video on Instagram with a filter and captioned it, "Beyonce vibes are on # savagechallenge." Tiger Shroff replied with several claps and fire emojis. Disha has been waiting for the shoot of her film with Salman Khan to commence. She will be seen next in Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is helmed by Prabhudheva and also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda. It was slated to release on May 22, 2020, but it has been delayed as the shoot is yet to be completed. Disha’s last performance in Malang has been loved by her fans and people couldn’t get enough of the chemistry Aditya and Disha had on-screen. She keeps updating her social media to give her fans an insight into her personal life and we love it when she shares her pictures of her off-duty looks. Today, take a look at these throwback photos of the Malang actress stepping out sans makeup.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani