Disha Patani: All the times the star stole fans' hearts when she stepped out sans makeup; See THROWBACK Photos

Disha Patani redefines beauty in these throwback photos where she is seen stepping out sans makeup. Check them out.
5430 reads Mumbai Updated: July 14, 2020 03:38 pm
  • 1 / 12
    Disha Patani no makeup photos redefine beauty

    Disha Patani no makeup photos redefine beauty

    Disha Patani had back to back hits. She was recently spotted with rumored beau-actor Tiger Shroff in the city taking the necessary precautions; the actress was also spotted solo as she left her apartment to run errands a few days ago. Disha Patani has her social media mantra on point this quarantine. She shared her dance video on Instagram and got interesting reactions from Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. Disha shared the video on Instagram with a filter and captioned it, "Beyonce vibes are on # savagechallenge." Tiger Shroff replied with several claps and fire emojis. Disha has been waiting for the shoot of her film with Salman Khan to commence. She will be seen next in Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is helmed by Prabhudheva and also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda. It was slated to release on May 22, 2020, but it has been delayed as the shoot is yet to be completed. Disha’s last performance in Malang has been loved by her fans and people couldn’t get enough of the chemistry Aditya and Disha had on-screen. She keeps updating her social media to give her fans an insight into her personal life and we love it when she shares her pictures of her off-duty looks. Today, take a look at these throwback photos of the Malang actress stepping out sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 12
    What a stunner !

    What a stunner !

    Disha looks stunning as she donned a casual look and stepped out for the night.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 12
    Black on black

    Black on black

    Slaying the black on black look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 12
    Out with her cutie

    Out with her cutie

    Disha on her day out with her pet dog.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 12
    The girl next door look

    The girl next door look

    Disha looks amazing in her sans makeup look as she arrives at the airport.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 12
    Showcasing her athletic side

    Showcasing her athletic side

    Disha in her off duty look as she runs few errands.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 12
    Another fresh look

    Another fresh look

    Disha in yet another sans makeup look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 12
    Her carefree looks

    Her carefree looks

    Disha flips her hair as she steps out of her home in an off duty look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 12
    Peek-A-Boo

    Peek-A-Boo

    Disha steps out in her workout clothes and a beautiful smile on her face.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 12
    Slaying the vintage look

    Slaying the vintage look

    A wholesome Sunday brunch with her floral maxi dress and looking pretty as ever.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 11 / 12
    The high ponytail look

    The high ponytail look

    How cute is this look of the actress?

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 12 / 12
    With the best

    With the best

    Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani step out together in their comfortable style.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

