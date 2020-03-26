Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna share a great camaraderie; Check out PHOTOS

1 / 5

Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff share a great bond

Disha Patani shares an amazing bond with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna. The Malang actress is often spotted along with Krishna in the city. Now, the entire world has come to a standstill due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the government has urged everyone to stay at home and maintain social distancing. Bollywood celebs are sharing photos and videos giving us an insight into their self quarantine period. Disha Patani is having fun and spending her quality time with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna. Disha recently shared a hilarious video with Krishna where they can be seen having fun while recording a Tik Tok video. She posted another one wherein they can be seen grooving on the Tik Tok track Bored In The House. Disha and Krishna are quite active on social media. They keep sharing pictures and commenting on each other's social media posts. Speaking of it, check out Disha and Krishna's unmissable photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram