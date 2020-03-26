/
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna share a great camaraderie; Check out PHOTOS
Disha Patani shares an amazing bond with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna. The Malang actress is often spotted along with Krishna in the city. Disha and Krishna are quite active on social media. Check out the duo's unmissable photos.
March 26, 2020
Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff share a great bond
Disha Patani shares an amazing bond with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna. The Malang actress is often spotted along with Krishna in the city. Now, the entire world has come to a standstill due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the government has urged everyone to stay at home and maintain social distancing. Bollywood celebs are sharing photos and videos giving us an insight into their self quarantine period. Disha Patani is having fun and spending her quality time with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna. Disha recently shared a hilarious video with Krishna where they can be seen having fun while recording a Tik Tok video. She posted another one wherein they can be seen grooving on the Tik Tok track Bored In The House. Disha and Krishna are quite active on social media. They keep sharing pictures and commenting on each other's social media posts. Speaking of it, check out Disha and Krishna's unmissable photos.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Selfie goals
Here's an amazing selfie of the duo featuring Tiger Shroff!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Hand-in-hand
The ladies often take time out of their busy schedule to catch up. The beauties can be seen walking hand-in-hand in this photo.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Goals
This pic proves they share an amazing and unbreakable bond.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Supportive
The girls often comment on each other's posts. In this photo, Tiger can be seen posing with his sister and Disha with whom he shares a very special bond. Though there have been several dating rumours of the duo, they have never confirmed it.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
