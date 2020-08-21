Disha Patani to Anushka Sharma: Actresses who became the nation’s crush post their first Bollywood film

1 / 6

Let’s take a look at actresses who became nation’s crush in no time

Be it Disha Patani or Anushka Sharma or Sara Ali Khan, their charm is hard to evade and it's evident with a quick escalation in their followers and fondness for them even right after their debut in Bollywood. There are only a few female actors who became a rage and everyone started to fall in love with them. One such being Disha who in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story might have had a brief role, but it was remarkable and impressed the nation. Rab Ne Bana De Jodi did not only have world’s crush Shah Rukh Khan but this movie made every citizen fall head over heels in love with Anushka Sharma. Interestingly, the Rab made her Jodi with ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in real life, but she truly cast a spell on us other than her husband the moment our eye struck at her. Funny how things turned out for the lady that personifies beauty, Genelia D’Souza whose first step into the Bollywood was with Tujhe Meri Kasam opposite Riteish Deshmukh. Genelia’s debut made men fell in love with her cute and bubbly nature on the big screen. People adored her screen presence and wanted to see more of her. The craze multiplied with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and there is no denying that she legit became nation’s crush at that time. Let’s take a look at actresses who became nation’s crush since their first Bollywood movie itself.

Photo Credit : YouTube