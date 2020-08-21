/
/
/
Disha Patani to Anushka Sharma: Actresses who became the nation’s crush post their first Bollywood film
Disha Patani to Anushka Sharma: Actresses who became the nation’s crush post their first Bollywood film
Disha Patani, Anushka Sharma or Sara Ali Khan.....whom do you have a crush on? Here's a look at the actresses who became a national sensation and ruled millions of hearts right from their first movie in Bollywood.
Written By
Aishwarya Sharma
25605 reads
Mumbai
Updated: August 21, 2020 11:27 am
1 / 6
Let’s take a look at actresses who became nation’s crush in no time
Be it Disha Patani or Anushka Sharma or Sara Ali Khan, their charm is hard to evade and it's evident with a quick escalation in their followers and fondness for them even right after their debut in Bollywood. There are only a few female actors who became a rage and everyone started to fall in love with them. One such being Disha who in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story might have had a brief role, but it was remarkable and impressed the nation. Rab Ne Bana De Jodi did not only have world’s crush Shah Rukh Khan but this movie made every citizen fall head over heels in love with Anushka Sharma. Interestingly, the Rab made her Jodi with ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in real life, but she truly cast a spell on us other than her husband the moment our eye struck at her. Funny how things turned out for the lady that personifies beauty, Genelia D’Souza whose first step into the Bollywood was with Tujhe Meri Kasam opposite Riteish Deshmukh. Genelia’s debut made men fell in love with her cute and bubbly nature on the big screen. People adored her screen presence and wanted to see more of her. The craze multiplied with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and there is no denying that she legit became nation’s crush at that time. Let’s take a look at actresses who became nation’s crush since their first Bollywood movie itself.
Photo Credit : YouTube
2 / 6
Disha Patani
It was the movie M S Dhoni: The Untold Story with Sushant Singh Rajput that made her popular and she garnered followers in no time. Her fitness videos are inspiration to her millions of fans.
Photo Credit : YouTube
3 / 6
Sara Ali Khan
First Kedarnath then Simmba and the list goes on. Sara Ali Khan is unstoppable and fans love to watch her light up the big screen.
Photo Credit : YouTube
4 / 6
Anushka Sharma
Falling in love from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with the actress has been a gift to millions out there. Her be yourself attitude is something her fans connected with her and related like never before.
Photo Credit : YouTube
5 / 6
Genelia D’Souza
Genelia made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Tujhe Meri Kasam and men fell in love with her cute and bubbly nature on the big screens. People loved her screen presence and wanted to see more of her.
Photo Credit : YouTube
6 / 6
Tara Sutaria
The young star stunned everyone in Student Of The Year 2 starring Ananya Pandey and Tiger Shroff. The beauty’s fashion sense and smile add up to her charm.
Photo Credit : YouTube