Disha Patani Birthday Special: From BTS of her movies to family snaps; Check out rare PHOTOS of the actress

Disha Patani's rare photos

Disha Patani had a successful start this year and last year was a good phase for her career as well, the diva had two back to back hits and Malang has been a turning point in her career. Malang brought together two of the most loved actors in Bollywood onscreen, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. As soon as the first look of the movie was out people were crushing over the two actors and their sizzling chemistry. Post the trailer, the actors couldn't wait to witness the two in their movie given their chemistry in the trailer. Disha is the country's sweetheart and Aditya is the country's heartthrob and their on-screen charisma is one of the reasons why Malang was a massive hit. Disha Patani's looks and fashion sense are often the talk of the town as the actress gracefully pulls off any style easily. She is now working with the big names in the industry from Salman Khan to John Abraham. The actress who comes from a humble background made her debut in Bollywood with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and won the hearts of the audience with her portrayal of the cricketer's first love. Often making headlines with her rumored boyfriend actor Tiger Shroff, Disha was first seen with Tiger in the music video 'Befikra' followed by Baaghi 2. Fans of Disha know her active social media status but today on her birthday we have these rare snaps of the actress. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram