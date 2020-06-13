Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Disha Patani
/
Disha Patani Birthday Special: From BTS of her movies to family snaps; Check out rare PHOTOS of the actress

Disha Patani Birthday Special: From BTS of her movies to family snaps; Check out rare PHOTOS of the actress

Disha Patani turns a year older today and we have some rare pics of the actress which are an absolute treat for her fans. Check them out.
1520 reads Mumbai Updated: June 13, 2020 07:30 am
  • 1 / 11
    Disha Patani's rare photos

    Disha Patani's rare photos

    Disha Patani had a successful start this year and last year was a good phase for her career as well, the diva had two back to back hits and Malang has been a turning point in her career. Malang brought together two of the most loved actors in Bollywood onscreen, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. As soon as the first look of the movie was out people were crushing over the two actors and their sizzling chemistry. Post the trailer, the actors couldn't wait to witness the two in their movie given their chemistry in the trailer. Disha is the country's sweetheart and Aditya is the country's heartthrob and their on-screen charisma is one of the reasons why Malang was a massive hit. Disha Patani's looks and fashion sense are often the talk of the town as the actress gracefully pulls off any style easily. She is now working with the big names in the industry from Salman Khan to John Abraham. The actress who comes from a humble background made her debut in Bollywood with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and won the hearts of the audience with her portrayal of the cricketer's first love. Often making headlines with her rumored boyfriend actor Tiger Shroff, Disha was first seen with Tiger in the music video 'Befikra' followed by Baaghi 2. Fans of Disha know her active social media status but today on her birthday we have these rare snaps of the actress. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Getting ready for her role

    Getting ready for her role

    Disha preps for her song in this BTS pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    A rare snap of fans favourite

    A rare snap of fans favourite

    The actress twins with Tiger in this throwback snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Back to high school

    Back to high school

    Disha in her school days looking pretty as always.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    All set for scuba diving

    All set for scuba diving

    Disha is all set for indulging in deep water adventures.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Another snap from her school days

    Another snap from her school days

    All set for her science exhibition.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    We love this look

    We love this look

    When she turned red head for some days!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    With baby brother

    With baby brother

    Suryansh Patani and Disha click an adorable selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Her beautiful family

    Her beautiful family

    How cute is this family pic of the Patanis?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Its in the genes

    Its in the genes

    We now know where she gets her good looks from as we catch a glimpse of her mom.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    One of the sweetest throwback pics

    One of the sweetest throwback pics

    Disha with Tiger and Krishna Shroff in this throwback selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Sanaya Irani\'s THROWBACK vacay photos will leave you green with envy
Sanaya Irani's THROWBACK vacay photos will leave you green with envy
When Sara Ali Khan carried her own luggage at the airport & her humble act won millions of hearts; Check PICS
When Sara Ali Khan carried her own luggage at the airport & her humble act won millions of hearts; Check PICS
When Malaika Arora ditched her expensive cars for a breezy auto rides; Check PHOTOS
When Malaika Arora ditched her expensive cars for a breezy auto rides; Check PHOTOS
When Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar gave us glimpses of their family vacations with these THROWBACK photos
When Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar gave us glimpses of their family vacations with these THROWBACK photos
All the times Rakul Preet Singh shared her photos sans makeup & left everyone in awe of her natural beauty
All the times Rakul Preet Singh shared her photos sans makeup & left everyone in awe of her natural beauty
When Kiara Advani wore neon & black athleisure for her airport look with a bag worth over Rs 2 lakh; See PICS
When Kiara Advani wore neon & black athleisure for her airport look with a bag worth over Rs 2 lakh; See PICS
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement