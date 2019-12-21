Disha Patani flaunts her envious figure in THESE photos: Check it out

1 / 8

Fitness enthusiast

Disha Patani is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. Disha who was last seen opposite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Bharat will be next seen in the film Malang. The actress will be sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in the same. A few weeks ago, the makers of the film shared the first look of the film and now, fans can't wait to watch Patani's chemistry with Kapur. She will be also seen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as well. Apart from her acting, she is also known for her fitness. Disha is one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood. The actress has an envious figure. As we all know, she works out rigorously. Though she is hardly papped outside the gym, Disha works out regularly to keep herself fit and fab. She often shares her pictures wherein she can be seen flaunting her washboard abs. Check some of them below.

Photo Credit : Instagram