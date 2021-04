1 / 10

Disha Patani’s hairstyles

Disha Patani is a well-known name in the Indian entertainment industry. She made her acting debut with the Telugu movie, Loafer in 2015 and rose to fame by playing the lead character in the Hindi sports biopic of former Indian cricketer and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni titled as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. Disha has also appeared in the Chinese action comedy, Kung Fu Yoga. Disha Patani has done some great work in many movies like Baaghi 2, Malang and Bharat, successfully creating a huge fanbase for herself. The audience is eagerly awaiting Disha Patani’s upcoming project, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai where she is cast to play the lead character opposite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The action drama movie that is directed by Prabhudheva was expected to release in the theatres in 2020 but got postponed due to the global pandemic. The new release date of the movie that was set to be May 13, 2021 has also now been postponed further. Scrolling through the actor’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that Disha Patani sure knows how to style her hair differently and uniquely. Here are pictures of Disha Patani’s different and unique hairstyles. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram