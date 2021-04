1 / 6

Disha Patani’s pictures working out

Disha Patani is a very popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. She made her acting debut with the Telugu language movie Loafer (2015) but rose to fame with Bollywood’s sports biopic on Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s life, titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). Disha Patani became a worldwide recognized name after she appeared in the Chinese action-comedy, Kung Fu Yoga (2017). In her career spanning over five years, Disha has done some great on-screen work and has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself. Fans are now awaiting the release of her upcoming project, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that is directed by Prabhu Deva and bankrolled by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri. This action thriller drama also casts Salman Khan, Megha Akash, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda as the lead characters. Even though the movie was expected to release in 2020, it will now be releasing sometime in 2021, due to the global pandemic. Along with impressing fans with her great on-screen talent, Disha Patani is also often spotted giving major workout inspirations and setting goals for many. Here are the workout pictures of Disha Patani that will prove her seriousness towards having a good physique. Read ahead to take a look.

