Advertisement
Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif: 8 swimwears donned by Bollywood actresses that are a must have for this summer

If you are planning a beach holiday post lockdown, we have these swimwears donned by the leading actresses in Bollywood to inspire you for your beach look right here, Check them out.
5430 reads Mumbai Updated: April 28, 2020 11:04 am
    Bollywood actresses are here to inspire you for your next beach trip

    Bollywood actresses are here to inspire you for your next beach trip

    Summer is here! And although this year we are not able to enjoy it as we were supposed to due to the lockdown, many of us are already planning our next trip with our friends as soon as the lockdown ends. When we talk of vacations, we cannot miss our Bollywood celebs who on their innumerous holiday trips inspire their fans for some really unmissable vacations. Back when Katrina Kaif made her Instagram debut in 2017, fans loved her vacation photos where she was seen donning a bikini and flaunting her washboard abs. Given the fact that some of the leading ladies work really hard to stay fit and even convey the same message to their fans all over the world to follow a healthy regime even now during the coronavirus outbreak, we are not surprised by their perfectly toned physique. Well, it's not only Katrina who stormed the internet with her vacation photos, but Disha Patani who is known to be a fitness regime also shared her photos in swimwear as she vacationed with her friends and we were in love with the diva all over again. As we plan our next beach trip with our friends, have a look at these amazing photos shared by the leading ladies of Bollywood in swimwear which can inspire us for our next beachy look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Jacqueline Fernandez

    Go for a puffed sleeve bikini top and a high waist bottom like the Sri Lankan beauty in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Kriti Sanon

    A royal blue cut out bikini is always a winner especially for girls with a taller frame like Kriti Sanon.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Nora Fatehi

    Nora Fatehi in a bandeau tie-up pink bikini with matching bottoms.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma in an orange and white bandeau bikini set looking stunning as ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif in a blue one-piece swimwear with a caption 'Daily Look' written over it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani in a black one-shoulder tie-up bikini looking pretty as ever as she sunbathes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani in a bombshell crochet red bikini set flashing her pretty smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan in a white bikini high waist bikini set as she happily poses for the camera before taking a dip in the sea.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

