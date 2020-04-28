/
/
/
Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif: 8 swimwears donned by Bollywood actresses that are a must have for this summer
Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif: 8 swimwears donned by Bollywood actresses that are a must have for this summer
If you are planning a beach holiday post lockdown, we have these swimwears donned by the leading actresses in Bollywood to inspire you for your beach look right here, Check them out.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5430 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 28, 2020 11:04 am
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9
Add new comment