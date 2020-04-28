Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif: 8 swimwears donned by Bollywood actresses that are a must have for this summer

1 / 9

Bollywood actresses are here to inspire you for your next beach trip

Summer is here! And although this year we are not able to enjoy it as we were supposed to due to the lockdown, many of us are already planning our next trip with our friends as soon as the lockdown ends. When we talk of vacations, we cannot miss our Bollywood celebs who on their innumerous holiday trips inspire their fans for some really unmissable vacations. Back when Katrina Kaif made her Instagram debut in 2017, fans loved her vacation photos where she was seen donning a bikini and flaunting her washboard abs. Given the fact that some of the leading ladies work really hard to stay fit and even convey the same message to their fans all over the world to follow a healthy regime even now during the coronavirus outbreak, we are not surprised by their perfectly toned physique. Well, it's not only Katrina who stormed the internet with her vacation photos, but Disha Patani who is known to be a fitness regime also shared her photos in swimwear as she vacationed with her friends and we were in love with the diva all over again. As we plan our next beach trip with our friends, have a look at these amazing photos shared by the leading ladies of Bollywood in swimwear which can inspire us for our next beachy look.

Photo Credit : Instagram