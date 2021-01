1 / 6

Top 5 beach looks of Bollywood celebs from their Maldives trip

The picturesque view of the sea and Instagram-worthy resorts has made Maldives the favourite holiday destination for Bollywood celebrities. Last year, post lockdown B-towners visited the tropical island to unwind themselves and rang in the New Year in the island country. The celebs have shared a series of stunning pictures from their recent trip to the Maldives and gave us major travel goals. From Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy to Neha Dhupia, Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday among others visited the beautiful destination. During their stay in the Maldives, all of them have sported trendy beachwear. You can also take a cue from the Bollywood actresses on how to wear a perfect bikini on your next vacation. However, here we have mentioned the top 5 beach looks of the Bollywood celebs from their recent Maldives trip.

Photo Credit : Instagram