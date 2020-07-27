/
/
/
Disha Patani to Kiara Advani: When Bollywood actresses were captured stepping out of their favourite salon
Disha Patani to Kiara Advani: When Bollywood actresses were captured stepping out of their favourite salon
Disha Patani to Kiara Advani, take a look at these throwback photos of your favorite Bollywood actress post their salon sessions.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2462 reads
Mumbai
Updated: July 27, 2020 10:42 am
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10