Disha Patani to Kiara Advani: When Bollywood actresses were captured stepping out of their favourite salon

Bollywood actresses stepping out with their salon fresh hair

Disha Patani surely had a stunning entry into 2020 with her superhit film, Malang. The actress was seen romancing Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time in the movie and the audience loved their sizzling chemistry. The actress is all set to reunite with her Malang director Mohit Suri with Ek Villian's franchise where John Abraham and Tara Sutaria will also be sharing screen space with her. The actress who comes from a humble background made her debut in Bollywood with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and won the hearts of the audience with her portrayal of the cricketer's first love. She then acted opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2 and with Salman Khan in Bharat. Disha Patani's looks and fashion sense are often the talk of the town as the actress gracefully pulls off any style easily. Disha Patani has her social media mantra on point this quarantine.She shared her dance video on Instagram and got interesting reactions from Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. Disha shared the video on Instagram with a filter and captioned it, "Beyonce vibes are on # savagechallenge." Tiger Shroff replied with several claps and fire emojis. Disha has been waiting for the shoot of her film with Salman Khan to commence. She will be seen next in Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is helmed by Prabhudheva and also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda. It was slated to release on May 22, 2020, but it has been delayed as the shoot is yet to be completed. Given the lockdown, we miss spotting Disha stepping out in her stunning gym looks and red carpet events. We have these throwback snaps of the actress stepping out from a salon looking beautiful as ever along with few snaps of other glamorous actresses who were all smiles as they stepped out after a pampering session. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani