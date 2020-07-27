Advertisement
Disha Patani to Kiara Advani: When Bollywood actresses were captured stepping out of their favourite salon

Disha Patani to Kiara Advani, take a look at these throwback photos of your favorite Bollywood actress post their salon sessions.
2462 reads Mumbai Updated: July 27, 2020 10:42 am
  • 1 / 10
    Disha Patani surely had a stunning entry into 2020 with her superhit film, Malang. The actress was seen romancing Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time in the movie and the audience loved their sizzling chemistry. The actress is all set to reunite with her Malang director Mohit Suri with Ek Villian's franchise where John Abraham and Tara Sutaria will also be sharing screen space with her. The actress who comes from a humble background made her debut in Bollywood with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and won the hearts of the audience with her portrayal of the cricketer's first love. She then acted opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2 and with Salman Khan in Bharat. Disha Patani's looks and fashion sense are often the talk of the town as the actress gracefully pulls off any style easily. Disha Patani has her social media mantra on point this quarantine.She shared her dance video on Instagram and got interesting reactions from Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. Disha shared the video on Instagram with a filter and captioned it, "Beyonce vibes are on # savagechallenge." Tiger Shroff replied with several claps and fire emojis. Disha has been waiting for the shoot of her film with Salman Khan to commence. She will be seen next in Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is helmed by Prabhudheva and also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda. It was slated to release on May 22, 2020, but it has been delayed as the shoot is yet to be completed. Given the lockdown, we miss spotting Disha stepping out in her stunning gym looks and red carpet events. We have these throwback snaps of the actress stepping out from a salon looking beautiful as ever along with few snaps of other glamorous actresses who were all smiles as they stepped out after a pampering session. Take a look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria looks adorable in a clean beauty look along with her satin blue shirt and white pants.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia opts for a comfortable look as she steps out of a salon

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone is all smiles as she is captured post her salon session in the city.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora looks perfect as she is captured post a salon session in the city.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut looks elegant as ever with a stylish yet comfy look post salon session.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Mouni Roy

    Mouni Roy

    Mouni Roy shares her million dollar smile as she steps out of a salon in a fresh look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon looks adorable as she poses for a picture for the paparazzi post salon session.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani looks adorable as she opts for a floral dress for her salon session and gifts us her smile.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria in a cute denim look and her stunning smile as she steps out post her salon appointment.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

