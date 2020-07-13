Disha Patani looks gorgeous in the THROWBACK pics but her hairstyle steals the show

1 / 8

Disha Patani's throwback moments

Disha Patani is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. The gorgeous actress was last seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. The duo's chemistry won millions of hearts. Malang also starred Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Elli AvrRam. Disha began her acting journey with the Telugu film, Loafer. She made her debut in Bollywood with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She later starred in Kung Fu Yoga, Baaghi 2, and Bharat. Up next, Disha will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She has also signed Ek Villain 2. Fans of the actress are eagerly looking forward to the actress' upcoming projects. During the lockdown, Disha has been very active on social media. From sharing beautiful selfies to throwback vacay photos and more, Disha's social media posts have been a delight to all her fans. We recently came across a few pictures of the actress when she attended an event in the city. The actress looks gorgeous beyond words. Without any further ado, check out her stunning photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani